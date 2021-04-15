Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bourse de Toronto  >  Hudson Resources Inc.    HUD   CA44415F1036

HUDSON RESOURCES INC.

(HUD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hudson Resources : PROVIDES UPDATE ON GREENLAND ELECTIONS OF APRIL 6TH , 2021

04/15/2021 | 09:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 15, 2021

NR2021-02

Vancouver, BC - HUDSON RESOURCES INC. ('Hudson' or the 'Company') (TSX Venture Exchange 'HUD', OTC 'HUDRF').

On April 6th , 2021, Greenland held elections in which the Inuit Ataqatigiit party (IA) won 12 of the 31 seats with 37% of the votes. The IA party is currently in negotiations with other parties to form a coalition government. The party is led by Múte Egede who was a former Minister of Mining in Greenland between 2016 and 2018 during which time he visited the White Mountain anorthosite project.

Since winning the election, the IA party has publicly stated that they are pro-mining and cited Hudson as a good example of the importance of mining in Greenland. The IA party has a strong environmental platform which Hudson is supportive of.

The IA party has stated that it is opposed to the export of uranium for nuclear purposes. Under Greenland mineral legislation all exploration licenses, including those granted to Hudson, do not provide the right to export and sell radioactive elements. Although Hudson's rare earth element and niobium-tantalum projects do contain minor amounts of thorium or uranium, Hudson will not export and sell these elements and they will be dealt with in an environmentally responsible manner. The nearest community to Hudson's projects is approximately 80 km away.

Jim Cambon, President commented: 'I have congratulated Múte Egede on his victory and have also reached out to numerous government officials and community leaders in Greenland. Based on these discussions we are confident that it is business as usual for Hudson's projects. Hudson has always done what we promised in Greenland and treated people fairly while respecting all stakeholders and the environment, and as such, we believe we have earned the respect of local communities and the government. We look forward to working with the new government in the continued operation of the White Mountain anorthosite mine and in the advancement of our rare earth elements project and our niobium-tantalum project.'

Hudson owns 100% of the Sarfartoq REE project and Nukittooq niobium-tantalum project in Greenland and also holds a 31.1% interest in Hudson Greenland A/S which owns the White Mountain Anorthosite mine in Greenland, where the Company provides operational, marketing and sales support.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'Jim Cambon'

President and Director

For further information:

Ph: 604-628-5002

Forward-Looking Statements

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This News Release includes certain 'forward-looking statements' which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as 'believes', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'estimates', 'may', 'could', 'would', 'will', or 'plan'. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, , an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Hudson Resources Inc. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 13:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HUDSON RESOURCES INC.
09:20aHUDSON RESOURCES  : Provides update on greenland elections of april 6th , 2021
PU
09:00aHUDSON RESOURCES  : Provides Update on Greenland Elections of April 6th, 2021
AQ
03/15HUDSON RESOURCES  : Up 6.5% as it Says Begins Metallugical Tests on Nukittooq Ni..
MT
03/15Hudson Initiates Metallurgical Testwork Program on the Nukittooq Niobium &nda..
GL
02/26HUDSON RESOURCES BRIEF : Down More Than 10% As Coal Island Disposed of 18,466,82..
MT
02/26Early Warning News Release of Coal Island Ltd.
GL
2020HUDSON RESOURCES  : up 9.1% as Samples from Greenland Property Show High-Grade N..
MT
2020HUDSON RESOURCES  : IIROC Trading Resumption - HUD
AQ
2020Hudson Resources Reports Assays From 35 Grab Samples Returning an Average of ..
GL
2020HUDSON RESOURCES  : IIROC Trading Halt - HUD
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -14,2 M -11,4 M -11,4 M
Net Debt 2020 53,8 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,82x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36,6 M 29,2 M 29,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart HUDSON RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Hudson Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James K. Cambon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel C. K. Yik Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Flemming Knudsen Chairman
Jerry Janik Vice President-Operations
John Charles McConnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUDSON RESOURCES INC.-25.45%29
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED44.77%38 055
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED35.54%14 811
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED17.42%14 462
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD44.69%10 486
ALROSA4.64%9 817
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ