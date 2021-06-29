Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hudson Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HDSN   US4441441098

HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(HDSN)
  Report
News 
Summary

Hudson Technologies Receives 5-Year Renewal Award for Department of Defense Contract:Extending the Total Contract Period to Ten Years

06/29/2021 | 10:02am EDT
PEARL RIVER, NY - June 29, 2021 - Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced today that the United States Defense Logistics Agency ('DLA') has exercised its renewal option to contract Hudson for an additional five years as the prime contractor for the management and supply of refrigerants, compressed gases, cylinders and related items to US Military Commands and Installations, Federal civilian agencies and Foreign Militaries. The contract renews the Company's original five-year agreement entered into with the DLA in July 2016 and represents a potential total of $400 million in sales to the Department of Defense ('DoD') over the total 10 year contract period. The renewal is a firm-fixed-price contract with quarterly economic price adjustments subject to indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity ('IDIQ'). The primary users include the US Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

Brian F. Coleman, CEO of Hudson Technologies, commented, 'We are in the process of completing our fifth year supporting the DoD, and have received exceptional ratings across all of the performance categories measured by the agency. This renewal is an indication of the strength of our capabilities as a strategic supply partner and the success of our partnership with DoD. We're pleased to have secured a continuation of our contract to provide critical industrial and refrigerant gases to the wide range of locations and facilities the DoD oversees.'

Hudson Technologies Inc. published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 14:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 163 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,75 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -171x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 148 M 148 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 221
Free-Float 64,4%
Managers and Directors
Brian F. Coleman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nat Krishnamurti Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Kenneth Gaglione Vice President-Operations
Otto C. Morch Independent Director
Dominic J. Monetta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES, INC.211.93%148
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-9.36%55 497
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC45.01%48 084
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-14.98%47 190
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC25.89%43 047
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION26.94%40 843