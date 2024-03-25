

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ - March 25, 2024

Recently, non-compliant recovery cylinders have entered the US market. These cylinders are illegal and unsafe. Hudson Technologies CAN NOT and WILL NOT accept these cylinders. Shipments that include counterfeit cylinders will be REFUSED. Do not purchase, use, or transport counterfeit cylinders.

Here are ways to identify these counterfeit cylinders:

These illegal cylinders have been marketed under the following names: Olenyer, Fahkns, Vevor

Note: They may also be sold under other branding

The cylinder sizes are 30 and 50 lb. cylinders. However, these counterfeit cylinders are smaller than DOT-compliant 30 and 50 lb. cylinders.

These cylinders are not manufactured to US Department of Transportation (DOT) specifications.

DOT Markings are missing from steel collar.

No date of manufacture

No serial number

Inadequate protection from steel collar

Valve outside collar

Protective collar shorter than vapor and liquid valve

Example of Counterfeit Cylinder



Examples of DOT Markings on Certified Recovery Cylinder





