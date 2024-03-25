WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ - March 25, 2024

Recently, non-compliant recovery cylinders have entered the US market. These cylinders are illegal and unsafe. Hudson Technologies CAN NOT and WILL NOT accept these cylinders. Shipments that include counterfeit cylinders will be REFUSED. Do not purchase, use, or transport counterfeit cylinders.

Here are ways to identify these counterfeit cylinders:

  • These illegal cylinders have been marketed under the following names: Olenyer, Fahkns, Vevor
Note: They may also be sold under other branding
  • The cylinder sizes are 30 and 50 lb. cylinders. However, these counterfeit cylinders are smaller than DOT-compliant 30 and 50 lb. cylinders.
  • These cylinders are not manufactured to US Department of Transportation (DOT) specifications.
  • DOT Markings are missing from steel collar.
  • No date of manufacture
  • No serial number
  • Inadequate protection from steel collar
  • Valve outside collar
  • Protective collar shorter than vapor and liquid valve

Example of Counterfeit Cylinder

Examples of DOT Markings on Certified Recovery Cylinder

