  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Limited
  News
  Summary
    HSPI   PK0031301010

HUFFAZ SEAMLESS PIPE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(HSPI)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-17
9.910 PKR   +1.64%
12:39aHuffaz Seamless Pipe Industries : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Huffaz Seamless Pipe INdustries
PU
2021Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020
CI
2019Huffaz Seamless : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2019 of Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Limited
AQ
Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Huffaz Seamless Pipe INdustries

05/18/2023 | 12:39am EDT
HUFFAZ SEAMLESS PIPE INDUSTRIES LTD

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given to the Members that the 38th Annual General Meeting of Company will be held on Thursday, June 08, 2023 at 03:30 p.m. at Junagargh Community Centre Opposite. Mashriq Centre, Block-17,Gulshan-e-Iqbal,Karachi-75300 to transact the following business:-

01. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2021 and the Reports of the Directors' and Auditors' thereon.

  1. To appoint External Auditors for the year ending 30th June 2022 and fix their remuneration.
  2. To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair.

By order of the Board

Karachi

(Masood Anwar)

May 18, 2023

Company Secretary

NOTE

01. Consider the thread of Corona Virus (Covid- 19), all participate are requested to follows all SPOs released by Competent Authorities.

02. The share transfer books of the company will remain closed from 31 May, 2023 to 8th June, 2023 (both days inclusive).

03. A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint another member as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. No person shall act as a proxy who is not a member of the Company. Proxies in order to be effective must be received at the registered office of the Company not less than 48 hours before the meeting and must be signed and witnessed.

04. A member who has deposited his/her shares into Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited, must bring his/her participant ID number and account/sub-account number along-

with Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) or original passport at the time of attending the meeting.

05. In case of corporate entity, the Board of Directors' resolution/power of attorney with specimen signature of the nominee shall be produced at the time of meeting.

06. Members are requested not to bring children along-with them, as children will not be allowed in the meeting.

Disclaimer

Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 04:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
