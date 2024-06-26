The remodelling and extension of Kvarteret Johanna remains on schedule and now potential tenants are being given the opportunity to see first-hand how future office space will look. Considerable interest exists in both office and retail space in the 32,000 square metre, soon-to-be-completed site. Tenants will be moving in gradually throughout 2026.

Vinge is one of the leading law firms in the Nordic region, and employees around 500 people, of which 75 are based in Gothenburg.

"We're very much looking forward to moving into Kvarteret Johanna, where we'll be able to create the best possible conditions for our employees to service our clients. The site is well planned, the entrances are welcoming, and the terraces we get access to offer fantastic views. The central location, parking facilities for cars and bicycles, the proximity to the central train station and all the services offered by the local area are appreciated by clients and employees alike," says Anna Palmérus, Managing Partner at Vinge Gothenburg.

Vinge's offices will be at the top of the block on floors 6 and 7, just below the shared roof terrace. The firm's neighbours will be the new Stureplansgruppen rooftop restaurant. There is also a Nordic Wellness gym on site. The basement offers car and bicycle parking, and for those who come to work by bicycle, there are also changing rooms and showers.

"Hufvudstaden has had the privilege of having Vinge as a client for more than 30 years, and we're delighted that we're able to meet their evolving demands at Kvarteret Johanna. Architecture from three different centuries interacts at the site, and we have created a fusion between cultural history and modernity, which attracts successful companies such as Vinge," says, Fredrik Ottosson, Director Business Area Gothenburg.

About Kvarteret Johanna

Kvarteret Johanna is a major renovation and newbuild that offers a total of some 32,000 square metres of premises intended for offices, shops, restaurants and more, and is expected to be ready for occupancy in 2026. The property retains its original expression with a number of different street-facing facades; while inside, all properties will have a consistent design. This creates a high degree of flexibility that gives clients the freedom to adapt office space to their needs. Companies will be able to select their own office space ranging from 150 square metres to 4,300 square metres on the same floor.

Hufvudstaden chose to name the property Johanna as a tribute to two Gothenburg institutions: the Johanna in Brunnsparken statue and legendary restaurant Johanna, which was previously located at the site on Brända tomten.

In March 2024, three service concepts were presented for Kvarteret Johanna that will add considerable value to office tenants. Stureplansgruppen will open a rooftop restaurant on Södra Hamngatan and Nordic Wellness is set to open a gym on street level on Drottninggatan. Hufvudstaden will also open its own co-working concept - Cecil - at the site. Cecil will offer its own office space and desks in shared areas and will have a large common conference area where it will also be possible for non-members to book meeting rooms.

