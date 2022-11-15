Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Hufvudstaden AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUFV A   SE0000170375

HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)

(HUFV A)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-11-14 am EST
142.70 SEK   +1.35%
11/10Hufvudstaden AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/18Hufvudstaden : named Global Sector Leader in GRESB international sustainability ranking
PU
10/17Hufvudstaden : Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutique becomes first store tenant in rebuilt Vildmannen 7
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hufvudstaden : We welcome French fashion brand A.P.C. to restored Vildmannen 7

11/15/2022 | 01:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A.P.C. was founded in 1987 by Jean Touitou that makes men's and women's clothing and accessories in minimalistic and classically relaxed styles in high-quality materials. A.P.C. is best-known for its jeans made from Japanese raw denim.

Vildmannen 7 has undergone a complicated but respectful reconstruction and restoration since a fire in 2017. The street-level facade will regain its original stone facade following the removal of a moulded plinth from the 1930s. The retail premises will be modern, bright and flexible. A.P.C. will have its entrance at Jakobsbergsgatan 4 and the premises will have an area of approximately 100 square metres.

"It's an enormous pleasure to welcome fashion brand A.P.C. to the rebuilt Vildmannen 7 and Bibliotekstan. With its stylish collections and stripped-down aesthetics, A.P.C. will be a welcome addition to our continued development of Bibliotekstan," says Emanuel Westin, Head of Business Development, Retail at Hufvudstaden.

Stockholm, 15 November 2022 Stockholm

HUFVUDSTADEN AB (publ.)

Emanuel Westin

Head of Business Development, Retail

If you have any questions about this release, please contact:

Emanuel Westin, Head of Business Development, Retail, or Josefin Alteby, Project Manager Marketing & PR, Hufvudstaden on +46 (0)8 762 90 00.

221115_APC_Hufvudstaden ENG

Disclaimer

Hufvudstaden AB published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 06:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)
11/10Hufvudstaden AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
10/18Hufvudstaden : named Global Sector Leader in GRESB international sustainability ranking
PU
10/17Hufvudstaden : Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutique becomes first store tenant in rebuilt ..
PU
10/13Hufvudstaden : wins customer satisfaction award for fifth consecutive year
PU
10/06Hufvudstaden : welcomes Fabrique
PU
09/22Hufvudstaden : Ground broken for Kvarteret Johanna in Gothenburg on September 22
PU
08/24Half-year Report January-June 2022
AQ
08/24Hufvudstaden AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Ju..
CI
08/22Hufvudstaden : welcomes Aim'n to BIbliotekstan
PU
06/30Change in number of shares and votes in Hufvudstaden
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 754 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2022 1 167 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2022 8 653 M 826 M 826 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 28 869 M 2 755 M 2 755 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
EV / Sales 2023 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 368
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 142,70 SEK
Average target price 123,83 SEK
Spread / Average Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sten Olof Anders Nygren President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Åsa Roslund Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lars Fredrik Elis Lundberg Chairman
Claes Gösta Boustedt Independent Director
Peter Arvid Nils Egardt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)4.14%2 755
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG2.73%3 491
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-21.16%2 490
ENTRA ASA-44.28%2 026
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP-16.09%1 279
HEIWA REAL ESTATE CO., LTD.-0.26%998