Hufvudstaden : We welcome French fashion brand A.P.C. to restored Vildmannen 7

A.P.C. was founded in 1987 by Jean Touitou that makes men's and women's clothing and accessories in minimalistic and classically relaxed styles in high-quality materials. A.P.C. is best-known for its jeans made from Japanese raw denim.

Vildmannen 7 has undergone a complicated but respectful reconstruction and restoration since a fire in 2017. The street-level facade will regain its original stone facade following the removal of a moulded plinth from the 1930s. The retail premises will be modern, bright and flexible. A.P.C. will have its entrance at Jakobsbergsgatan 4 and the premises will have an area of approximately 100 square metres.

"It's an enormous pleasure to welcome fashion brand A.P.C. to the rebuilt Vildmannen 7 and Bibliotekstan. With its stylish collections and stripped-down aesthetics, A.P.C. will be a welcome addition to our continued development of Bibliotekstan," says Emanuel Westin, Head of Business Development, Retail at Hufvudstaden.

Stockholm, 15 November 2022 Stockholm

