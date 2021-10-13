Hufvudstaden : and Slash.ten open new retail concept in Bibliotekstan

Friends of Bibliotekstan is a co-retail concept developed by Slash.ten in which brands are offered an 125 square metres sales area in Stockholm's most exclusive shopping district for limited periods. Consumers and brands will have the opportunity to meet in a new, flexible and interesting ways where themes and actors change depending on a variety of different factors including seasons and product launches.

- "We believe physical retail establishments should be simple, profitable and exciting for everyone involved. The retail of the future - that should really be called the retail of today - needs to be much more flexible, fast-moving and interesting, and we try to create this in all the locations where we are involved in running or developing," says Anton Granlund, Slash.ten CEO.

The first theme will be based on urban male fashion where brands such as Lexington, Elvine, Arild Links and Bread and Boxer take centre stage. During the autumn, other brands will also pop up for brief periods to keep the outlet fresh and current.

- "Friends of Bibliotekstan is a fun and inspirational new concept made possible by Slash.ten's extensive network and retail experience. The store will complement Bibliotekstan's existing range and increase novelty value with its constantly changing range," says Emanuel Westin, Head of Business Development, Retail at Hufvudstaden.

Stockholm, 13 October 2021

