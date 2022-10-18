Hufvudstaden : named Global Sector Leader in GRESB international sustainability ranking

The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) is an annual rating of the sustainability performance of real estate companies and this year, Hufvudstaden has achieved 93 points out of a possible 100, the average score was 75 in the "Offices and Retail" category. Hufvudstaden also improved its result in project development, with 95 points out of 100, an increase of 6 points.

"It's fantastic that we managed to maintain our high ranking from last year, and even better that our sector leadership rating has gone from European to global. This is proof that our systematic work on sustainability is making a difference. The GRESB gives a clear overview of current sustainability issues and inspires us going forward," says Karl-Johan Wall, Sustainability Director at Hufvudstaden.

GRESB is a global index used by investors to make comparisons and assessments of property companies' sustainability performance. The ranking is based on what investors and the industry consider to be the most important sustainability issues in terms of environment, social sustainability, governance and follow-up. This year, more than 1,800 of the world's real estate companies and funds reported their sustainability work within the GRESB framework.



"In the past year, Hufvudstaden has taken some major steps in a number of sustainability projects. For example, we've prioritised energy projects such as expanding the use of solar cells and increasing the number of electric vehicle charging points and energy storage systems. We're also working intensively to achieve our goal of halving emissions from project development by 2030. This mainly involves raising awareness about the climate gains we can make if we retain or reuse materials at our local sites," says Wall.

Stockholm, 18 October 2022

HUFVUDSTADEN AB (publ.)

Karl-Johan Wall

Sustainability Director, Hufvudstaden

If you have any questions about this release, please contact: