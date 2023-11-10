GRESB is an annual evaluation of property companies' sustainability performance on areas such as the environment, social sustainability, governance and follow-up. In this year's ranking, Hufvudstaden achieved 93 points out of 100. The average score was 76 in the Offices and Retail category.

"We're so proud to have maintained our top score in the GRESB ranking. It demonstrates that our bold internal commitment to sustainability issues, combined with a structured approach, continues to deliver good results," says Karl-Johan Wall, Sustainability Director at Hufvudstaden.

GRESB is a global index used by investors to make comparisons and assessments of property companies' sustainability performance. This year, 2,084 companies from 75 countries reported on their sustainability performance.

Hufvudstaden's sustainability strategy is an integral part of its business strategy, which is based on long-term ownership. A number of properties have been owned by the company for more than 100 years, and sustainable management will contribute to their continued existence into the next century.

"One of our key sustainability goals is to future-proof our properties for coming climate changes. In 2022, we conducted detailed risk assessments of all our properties and drew up specific action plans from each of them. These include preventive measures and concrete guidelines for how we can improve the resilience of our properties to extreme weather events," says Wall.

Stockholm, November 8th 2023

HUFVUDSTADEN AB (publ.)

If you have any questions about this release, please contact:

Anna Gustafsson, Acting Press Officer, on anna.gustafsson@hufvudstaden.se or +46 (0) 707 10 74 12.

Pressmeddelande HUF GRESB final 231108 ENG