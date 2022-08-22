Hufvudstaden : welcomes Aim'n to BIbliotekstan

Aim'n was founded in 2013 by Tekla Acs and Helen Van and has rapidly become a leading athleisure brand. Their ambition is to empower women through innovative and multifunctional design and enable them to reach their full potential.

-"We're delighted to welcome Aim'n to Bibliotekstan. The brand is an ideal complement to our existing health and workout offering and strengthens Bibliotekstan as a shopping destination and meeting place," says Emanuel Westin, Head of Business Development, Retail at Hufvudstaden.

-"We believe in being where our customers are, and it's so exciting to be able to open a pop-up store in Stockholm in an inspiring environment that suits our brand perfectly," says Tekla Acs, Co-founder and Creative Director at Aim'n.

Stockholm, 22 August 2022

HUFVUDSTADEN AB (publ.)

If you have any questions about this release, please contact:

Emanuel Westin, Head of Business Development, Retail, or Josefin Alteby, Project Manager Marketing & PR, Hufvudstaden on +46 (0)8 762 90 00.