  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Hufvudstaden AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUFV A   SE0000170375

HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)

(HUFV A)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-08-19 am EDT
132.50 SEK   -1.92%
01:46aHUFVUDSTADEN : welcomes Aim'n to BIbliotekstan
PU
06/30Change in number of shares and votes in Hufvudstaden
AQ
06/21Ulrika Frisk new Head of Human Resources at Hufvudstaden
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hufvudstaden : welcomes Aim'n to BIbliotekstan

08/22/2022 | 01:46am EDT
Aim'n was founded in 2013 by Tekla Acs and Helen Van and has rapidly become a leading athleisure brand. Their ambition is to empower women through innovative and multifunctional design and enable them to reach their full potential.

-"We're delighted to welcome Aim'n to Bibliotekstan. The brand is an ideal complement to our existing health and workout offering and strengthens Bibliotekstan as a shopping destination and meeting place," says Emanuel Westin, Head of Business Development, Retail at Hufvudstaden.

-"We believe in being where our customers are, and it's so exciting to be able to open a pop-up store in Stockholm in an inspiring environment that suits our brand perfectly," says Tekla Acs, Co-founder and Creative Director at Aim'n.

Stockholm, 22 August 2022

HUFVUDSTADEN AB (publ.)

If you have any questions about this release, please contact:

Emanuel Westin, Head of Business Development, Retail, or Josefin Alteby, Project Manager Marketing & PR, Hufvudstaden on +46 (0)8 762 90 00.

220822 Aimn_Hufvudstaden ENG

Disclaimer

Hufvudstaden AB published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 05:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 690 M 254 M 254 M
Net income 2022 1 741 M 164 M 164 M
Net Debt 2022 8 677 M 819 M 819 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 2,32%
Capitalization 26 806 M 2 532 M 2 532 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,2x
EV / Sales 2023 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 368
Free-Float 49,8%
Managers and Directors
Sten Olof Anders Nygren President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Åsa Roslund Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lars Fredrik Elis Lundberg Chairman
Claes Gösta Boustedt Independent Director
Peter Arvid Nils Egardt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)-2.00%2 532
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG-3.48%3 221
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-0.41%3 146
ENTRA ASA-31.97%2 505
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP-6.90%1 457
HEIWA REAL ESTATE CO., LTD.0.26%1 023