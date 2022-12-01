Advanced search
Hufvudstaden : welcomes Aim'n to Kungsgatan
PU
Hufvudstaden : We welcome French fashion brand A.P.C. to restored Vildmannen 7
PU
Hufvudstaden AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Hufvudstaden : welcomes Aim'n to Kungsgatan

12/01/2022 | 01:44am EST
Aim'n creates sports- and leisurewear for women and has rapidly become a celebrated brand in the athleisure segment. It was founded in 2013 by Tekla Acs and Helen Van with the ambition of empowering women through innovative and multifunctional design and enabling them to reach their full potential.

"We're delighted that Aim'n has chosen one of Hufvudstaden's premises on Kungsgatan for its new flagship establishment in Stockholm. The new concept store complements our existing offering well and contributes to strengthening Kungsgatan as a retail destination and lively meeting place at the heart of the city," says Emanuel Westin, Head of Business Development, Retail at Hufvudstaden.

"We believe in being close to our customers, and it feels great to be able to open a permanent store in Stockholm in an inspiring environment with an attractive location that perfectly matches our brand. Aim'n is all about materials and fit, which are best experienced in real life - and we place considerable emphasis on meeting our customers physically as well as digitally. Our pop-up store on Norrmalmstorg was a success and establishing ourselves in Stockholm permanently is a natural next step for us, where we'll have the opportunity to showcase our entire range. We look forward to welcoming our customers to Kungsgatan in early 2023," says Tekla Acs, Co-founder and Creative Director, Aim'n.

Stockholm, 1 December 2022

HUFVUDSTADEN AB (publ.)

Emanuel Westin, Head of Business Development

If you have any questions about this release, please contact:

Emanuel Westin, Head of Business Development, Retail, or Josefin Alteby, Project Manager Marketing & PR, Hufvudstaden on +46 (0)8 762 90 00.

221201 Aimn_Hufvudstaden ENG

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hufvudstaden AB published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 06:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
