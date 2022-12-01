Hufvudstaden : welcomes Aim'n to Kungsgatan

Aim'n creates sports- and leisurewear for women and has rapidly become a celebrated brand in the athleisure segment. It was founded in 2013 by Tekla Acs and Helen Van with the ambition of empowering women through innovative and multifunctional design and enabling them to reach their full potential.

"We're delighted that Aim'n has chosen one of Hufvudstaden's premises on Kungsgatan for its new flagship establishment in Stockholm. The new concept store complements our existing offering well and contributes to strengthening Kungsgatan as a retail destination and lively meeting place at the heart of the city," says Emanuel Westin, Head of Business Development, Retail at Hufvudstaden.

"We believe in being close to our customers, and it feels great to be able to open a permanent store in Stockholm in an inspiring environment with an attractive location that perfectly matches our brand. Aim'n is all about materials and fit, which are best experienced in real life - and we place considerable emphasis on meeting our customers physically as well as digitally. Our pop-up store on Norrmalmstorg was a success and establishing ourselves in Stockholm permanently is a natural next step for us, where we'll have the opportunity to showcase our entire range. We look forward to welcoming our customers to Kungsgatan in early 2023," says Tekla Acs, Co-founder and Creative Director, Aim'n.

Stockholm, 1 December 2022

