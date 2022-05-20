Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Hufvudstaden AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUFV A   SE0000170375

HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)

(HUFV A)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05/19 11:29:32 am EDT
127.70 SEK   +1.35%
01:45aHUFVUDSTADEN : welcomes IGNITE Training hub to Bibliotekstan
PU
05/05Hufvudstaden AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/25HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hufvudstaden : welcomes IGNITE Training hub to Bibliotekstan

05/20/2022 | 01:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IGNITE Training Hub concept has been founded by Per Althini, previous developer of Metropolis gym with three facilities located on Birger Jarlsgatan, in the The Royal tennis Hall and in Åre.

-"We look forward to meeting new and existing clients at our training centre in Bibliotekstan. We have taken inspiration from gyms in New York and London. Our trendy facility will feature Italian design and provide Swedish knowledge and training expertise," says Althini, IGNITE Training Hub CEO.

The new facility will offer high-intensity group training sessions in a well-designed urban environment. It will also offer spinning and a separate space for conventional gym training. There will be sessions for all: beginners and those who want to improve their fitness and strength.

-"We're delighted that we are able to offer our customers premium exercise facilities connected to their office buildings during this fall. IGNITE Training Hub is an ideal complement to our existing range and further strengthens Hufvudstaden's service offer and Bibliotekstan as Stockholm's top meeting place," says Emanuel Westin, Head of Business Development, Retail at Hufvudstaden.

Stockholm, 20 May 2021

HUFVUDSTADEN AB (publ.)

Any questions relating to this announcement should be addressed to:

Emanuel Westin, Head of Business Development, Retail or Josefin Alteby, Project Manager Marketing & PR, Hufvudstaden on +46 (0)8 762 90 00.

220520_IGNITE training hub_HUF_ENG

Disclaimer

Hufvudstaden AB published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 05:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)
01:45aHUFVUDSTADEN : welcomes IGNITE Training hub to Bibliotekstan
PU
05/05Hufvudstaden AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/25HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/24Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Hufvudstaden 2022
AQ
03/24Hufvudstaden AB Approves Dividend, Payable on March 31, 2022
CI
03/24Hufvudstaden AB Elects Katarina Ljungqvist as New Board Member
CI
03/24HUFVUDSTADEN : welcomes Closely to Kungsgatan
PU
03/15HUFVUDSTADEN : Skären 9 property nominated for Kasper Salin Prize
PU
03/10Hufvudstaden AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/10HUFVUDSTADEN : Maria Nilsdotter opens flagship store in Bibliotekstan
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 683 M 271 M 271 M
Net income 2022 1 378 M 139 M 139 M
Net Debt 2022 8 672 M 875 M 875 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 25 835 M 2 606 M 2 606 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
EV / Sales 2023 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 368
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 127,70 SEK
Average target price 139,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 8,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sten Olof Anders Nygren President & Director
Åsa Roslund Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lars Fredrik Elis Lundberg Chairman
Claes Gösta Boustedt Independent Director
Peter Arvid Nils Egardt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)-6.80%2 606
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG-11.97%3 070
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-3.11%3 065
ENTRA ASA-24.21%2 792
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP-4.60%1 519
PLATZER FASTIGHETER HOLDING AB (PUBL)-31.86%1 106