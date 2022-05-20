Hufvudstaden : welcomes IGNITE Training hub to Bibliotekstan

The IGNITE Training Hub concept has been founded by Per Althini, previous developer of Metropolis gym with three facilities located on Birger Jarlsgatan, in the The Royal tennis Hall and in Åre.

-"We look forward to meeting new and existing clients at our training centre in Bibliotekstan. We have taken inspiration from gyms in New York and London. Our trendy facility will feature Italian design and provide Swedish knowledge and training expertise," says Althini, IGNITE Training Hub CEO.

The new facility will offer high-intensity group training sessions in a well-designed urban environment. It will also offer spinning and a separate space for conventional gym training. There will be sessions for all: beginners and those who want to improve their fitness and strength.

-"We're delighted that we are able to offer our customers premium exercise facilities connected to their office buildings during this fall. IGNITE Training Hub is an ideal complement to our existing range and further strengthens Hufvudstaden's service offer and Bibliotekstan as Stockholm's top meeting place," says Emanuel Westin, Head of Business Development, Retail at Hufvudstaden.

