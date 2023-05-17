Advanced search
  Hufvudstaden AB (publ)
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)

Hufvudstaden : welcomes Prada Uomo to Bibliotekstan

05/17/2023 | 01:40am EDT
Prada is an Italian luxury fashion house founded by Mario Prada in 1913. Today, the family business is successfully run by Mario's granddaughter, Miuccia Prada, and is one of the world's most sought-after brands. In July, Prada will open a new store of approximately 80 square metres at Birger Jarlsgatan 7 in Bibliotekstan, exclusively dedicated to men's fashion. Here you will find everything from suits, ready-to-wear, footwear, and accessories.

"We're extremely happy that Prada is continuing its investment in Stockholm and Bibliotekstan. The new Prada Uomo strengthens Bibliotekstan's range of luxury and men's fashion and is an ideal complement to our existing offering," says Emanuel Westin, Head of Business Development, Retail at Hufvudstaden.

Stockholm, 17 May 2023

HUFVUDSTADEN AB (publ.)

Emanuel Westin

Head of Business Development, Retail

If you have any questions regarding this release, please contact:

Emanuel Westin, Head of Business Development, Retail, or Josefin Alteby, Project Manager Marketing & PR, Hufvudstaden on +46 (0)8 762 90 00.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hufvudstaden AB published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 05:39:11 UTC.


