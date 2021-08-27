Hufvudstaden : welcomes Prada's new pop-up concept

Prada Outdoor, a series of pop-up stores and in-store installations dedicated to the emotions conveyed by different settings - Garden, Coast and Mountain- containing a selection of original products recalling each environment. The new Prada Outdoor pop-up store, set to appear at Norrmalmstorg 1, is dedicated to the authenticity of the mountains and the opportunities they provide for outdoor sport.

Prada's new initiative will further develop Bibliotekstan as Scandinavia's leading meeting place for shopping, fashion, and culimary experiences.

'We're delighted that Prada has selected Hufvudstaden's property for their new, exciting pop-up concept. Prada complements our existing offering well and strengthens Bibliotekstan's positions as a vibrant meeting place at the heart of the city,' says Emanuel Westin, Head of Business Development, Retail, Hufvudstaden.

Stockholm, August 24 2021

HUFVUDSTADEN AB (publ.)

Emanuel Westin

Head of Business Development, Retail