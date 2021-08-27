Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Hufvudstaden AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUFV A   SE0000170375

HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)

(HUFV A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/27 10:05:47 am
154.425 SEK   +1.63%
09:42aHUFVUDSTADEN : welcomes Prada's new pop-up concept
PU
08/23HUFVUDSTADEN : Half-year Report January–June 2021
PU
08/23HALF-YEAR REPORT JANUARY&NDASH;JUNE 202123 AUGUST 2021 11 : 45 cet
PU
Hufvudstaden : welcomes Prada's new pop-up concept

08/27/2021 | 09:42am EDT
Prada Outdoor, a series of pop-up stores and in-store installations dedicated to the emotions conveyed by different settings - Garden, Coast and Mountain- containing a selection of original products recalling each environment. The new Prada Outdoor pop-up store, set to appear at Norrmalmstorg 1, is dedicated to the authenticity of the mountains and the opportunities they provide for outdoor sport.

Prada's new initiative will further develop Bibliotekstan as Scandinavia's leading meeting place for shopping, fashion, and culimary experiences.

'We're delighted that Prada has selected Hufvudstaden's property for their new, exciting pop-up concept. Prada complements our existing offering well and strengthens Bibliotekstan's positions as a vibrant meeting place at the heart of the city,' says Emanuel Westin, Head of Business Development, Retail, Hufvudstaden.

Stockholm, August 24 2021

HUFVUDSTADEN AB (publ.)

Emanuel Westin

Head of Business Development, Retail

210824_Prada Popup_ Hufvudstaden ENG

Disclaimer

Hufvudstaden AB published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 321 M 267 M 267 M
Net income 2021 1 247 M 143 M 143 M
Net Debt 2021 8 371 M 962 M 962 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 29 484 M 3 385 M 3 389 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,3x
EV / Sales 2022 15,8x
Nbr of Employees 137
Free-Float 51,6%
Technical analysis trends HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 151,95 SEK
Average target price 143,17 SEK
Spread / Average Target -5,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivo Stopner President
Åsa Roslund Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Lars Fredrik Elis Lundberg Chairman
Claes Gösta Boustedt Independent Director
Peter Arvid Nils Egardt Independent Director
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)11.56%3 385
ENTRA ASA10.30%4 429
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG16.43%4 320
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-2.28%3 708
PLATZER FASTIGHETER HOLDING AB (PUBL)58.10%2 336
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP2.87%1 699