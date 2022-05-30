Log in
    HUG   ZAE000102042

HUGE GROUP LIMITED

(HUG)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-26
3.690 ZAR    0.00%
Huge : Debt refinance

05/30/2022 | 02:39pm EDT
Debt refinance

HUGE GROUP LIMITED
(Registration number 2006/023587/06)
Share code: HUG       ISIN: ZAE000102042
("Huge" or "Huge Group" or "the Company")


DEBT REFINANCE

On 26 May 2022, Huge concluded a new facilities agreement (the RMB Facility) with
Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), a division of FirstRand Bank Limited.

The salient features of the RMB Facility are:
1. Refinance and acquisition facilities of R240 million (the RMB Term Facilities);
2. General banking facilities of R15 million;
3. Asset Based Financing facilities of R12 million.

The RMB Term Facilities are repayable in 20 equal quarterly tranches.

Huge is party to a ZAR200 million term facility agreement (the ZAR200MN Facility) which
it concluded with Futuregrowth Asset Management Proprietary Limited (Futuregrowth)
on or about 14 December 2018, which was repayable by 14 December 2023 in
quarterly tranches of ZAR14 million.

Huge Technologies Proprietary Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Huge,
was party to a ZAR30 million term facility agreement (the ZAR30MN Facility) which it
concluded with Futuregrowth on or about 15 November 2017, which was by
agreement repayable on 31 May 2022.

The RMB Term Facilities will be utilised to repay loan outstandings on the ZAR200MN
Facility and the ZAR30MN Facility (the Futuregrowth Facilities) of ZAR151 174 870.46. The
Futuregrowth Facilities will be settled on 31 May 2022.

On a comparable basis, the quarterly cash outflows attributable to the RMB Term
Facilities are substantially less than the quarterly cash outflows attributable to the
ZAR200MN Facility.

The balance of the RMB Term Facility will be used to fund a number of investments on
which Huge has been engaging and which it is desirous of making.

Johannesburg
30 May 2022

Sponsor
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Date: 30-05-2022 04:30:00
