Huge : Debt refinance

Debt refinance HUGE GROUP LIMITED (Registration number 2006/023587/06) Share code: HUG ISIN: ZAE000102042 ("Huge" or "Huge Group" or "the Company") DEBT REFINANCE On 26 May 2022, Huge concluded a new facilities agreement (the RMB Facility) with Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), a division of FirstRand Bank Limited. The salient features of the RMB Facility are: 1. Refinance and acquisition facilities of R240 million (the RMB Term Facilities); 2. General banking facilities of R15 million; 3. Asset Based Financing facilities of R12 million. The RMB Term Facilities are repayable in 20 equal quarterly tranches. Huge is party to a ZAR200 million term facility agreement (the ZAR200MN Facility) which it concluded with Futuregrowth Asset Management Proprietary Limited (Futuregrowth) on or about 14 December 2018, which was repayable by 14 December 2023 in quarterly tranches of ZAR14 million. Huge Technologies Proprietary Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Huge, was party to a ZAR30 million term facility agreement (the ZAR30MN Facility) which it concluded with Futuregrowth on or about 15 November 2017, which was by agreement repayable on 31 May 2022. The RMB Term Facilities will be utilised to repay loan outstandings on the ZAR200MN Facility and the ZAR30MN Facility (the Futuregrowth Facilities) of ZAR151 174 870.46. The Futuregrowth Facilities will be settled on 31 May 2022. On a comparable basis, the quarterly cash outflows attributable to the RMB Term Facilities are substantially less than the quarterly cash outflows attributable to the ZAR200MN Facility. The balance of the RMB Term Facility will be used to fund a number of investments on which Huge has been engaging and which it is desirous of making. Johannesburg 30 May 2022 Sponsor Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited Date: 30-05-2022 04:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.