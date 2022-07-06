HUGE GROUP LIMITED
(Registration number 2006/023587/06)
Share code: HUG ISIN: ZAE000102042 ("Huge Group")
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT : NEW CORPORATE IDENTITY
The board of directors of Huge Group Limited is pleased to announce the unveiling of its new corporate identity (the Huge Corporate Identity). Huge Group's website www.hugegroup.comhas been updated for the Huge Corporate Identity.
Johannesburg
6 July 2022
Sponsor
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Disclaimer
Huge Group Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 14:33:05 UTC.