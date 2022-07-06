Log in
    HUG   ZAE000102042

HUGE GROUP LIMITED

(HUG)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-04
3.500 ZAR    0.00%
10:34aVOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT : New corporate identity
PU
06/17HUGE : Dealing in securities by a director and by an associate of a director
PU
06/01Huge Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2022
CI
Voluntary announcement : New corporate identity

07/06/2022 | 10:34am EDT
HUGE GROUP LIMITED

(Registration number 2006/023587/06)

Share code: HUG ISIN: ZAE000102042 ("Huge Group")

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT : NEW CORPORATE IDENTITY

The board of directors of Huge Group Limited is pleased to announce the unveiling of its new corporate identity (the Huge Corporate Identity). Huge Group's website www.hugegroup.comhas been updated for the Huge Corporate Identity.

Johannesburg

6 July 2022

Sponsor

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Huge Group Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 14:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 606 M 36,5 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 315
Free-Float 71,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Charles Herbst Director
Samantha Sequeira Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Duarte da Silva Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Openshaw Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Dennis Robert Gammie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGE GROUP LIMITED-1.13%37
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.62%215 946
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.49%133 120
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.71%101 654
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.73%96 087
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-26.24%77 345