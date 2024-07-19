EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HUGO BOSS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HUGO BOSS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



19.07.2024 / 14:32 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HUGO BOSS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024

Address: https://group.hugoboss.com/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen/ergebnisse



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024

Address: https://group.hugoboss.com/en/investors/publications/results



19.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

