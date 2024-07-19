EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HUGO BOSS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HUGO BOSS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: https://group.hugoboss.com/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen/ergebnisse

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: https://group.hugoboss.com/en/investors/publications/results

Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
