EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: HUGO BOSS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HUGO BOSS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: https://group.hugoboss.com/de/investoren/veroeffentlichungen/ergebnisse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: https://group.hugoboss.com/en/investors/publications/results
19.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|Holy-Allee 3
|72555 Metzingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hugoboss.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1950305 19.07.2024 CET/CEST