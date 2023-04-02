Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hugo Boss AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:10 2023-03-31 am EDT
66.12 EUR   +2.04%
08:18aCollective agreement in textile and apparel industry
DP
03/13RBC raises target for Hugo Boss to 71 euros - 'Outperform
DP
03/13HUGO BOSS : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Collective agreement in textile and apparel industry

04/02/2023 | 08:18am EDT
BILLERBECK (dpa-AFX) - The approximately 100,000 employees in the German textile and clothing industry get more money. Employers and IG Metall agreed on this in the night to Saturday, as the General Association of the German Textile and Fashion Industry announced after 16 hours of negotiations. The collective agreement provides for income increases totaling 8.1 percent, for lower wage groups there will be at least 230 euros more. In addition, there are to be additional tax-free inflation compensation payments of 1,500 euros as well as a continuation of partial retirement under improved conditions with a term of 24 months.

IG Metall had demanded an 8.0 percent pay rise over a twelve-month period. "The collective bargaining result means a noticeable relief for employees' wallets in the face of inflation," the union's chief negotiator, Miriam Bürger, announced on Saturday. With the tariff result, the companies also secured their future. The union had called for several warning strikes in recent weeks.

According to the employers, this year's round of collective bargaining was one of the most difficult in recent decades. Negotiations leader Markus Simon said: "Despite very widely differing ideas, we succeeded in reaching a compromise in the end after tough wrangling. Given the tense situation in the industry, with record energy costs and the highest inflation in decades, this was a particular challenge." The announced closure of Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof stores and the insolvency of Peek&Cloppenburg are currently putting additional pressure on apparel manufacturers./hme/bf/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 846 M 4 178 M 4 178 M
Net income 2023 233 M 253 M 253 M
Net Debt 2023 306 M 333 M 333 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 4 563 M 4 958 M 4 958 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 16 930
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 66,12 €
Average target price 66,00 €
Spread / Average Target -0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Christina Rosenberg Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG22.08%4 958
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE24.19%459 702
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.13.67%46 312
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-8.63%20 753
MONCLER S.P.A.28.36%18 624
VF CORPORATION-19.52%8 904
