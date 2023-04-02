Collective agreement in textile and apparel industry

BILLERBECK (dpa-AFX) - The approximately 100,000 employees in the German textile and clothing industry get more money. Employers and IG Metall agreed on this in the night to Saturday, as the General Association of the German Textile and Fashion Industry announced after 16 hours of negotiations. The collective agreement provides for income increases totaling 8.1 percent, for lower wage groups there will be at least 230 euros more. In addition, there are to be additional tax-free inflation compensation payments of 1,500 euros as well as a continuation of partial retirement under improved conditions with a term of 24 months.

IG Metall had demanded an 8.0 percent pay rise over a twelve-month period. "The collective bargaining result means a noticeable relief for employees' wallets in the face of inflation," the union's chief negotiator, Miriam Bürger, announced on Saturday. With the tariff result, the companies also secured their future. The union had called for several warning strikes in recent weeks.

According to the employers, this year's round of collective bargaining was one of the most difficult in recent decades. Negotiations leader Markus Simon said: "Despite very widely differing ideas, we succeeded in reaching a compromise in the end after tough wrangling. Given the tense situation in the industry, with record energy costs and the highest inflation in decades, this was a particular challenge." The announced closure of Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof stores and the insolvency of Peek&Cloppenburg are currently putting additional pressure on apparel manufacturers./hme/bf/DP/jha