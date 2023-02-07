DD: HUGO BOSS AG: Louise Camuto, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.02.2023 / 16:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Louise Last name(s): Camuto

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Daniel Heinrich Last name(s): Grieder Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HUGO BOSS AG

b) LEI

529900LFVU534EBRXD13

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 61.96 EUR 8798.32 EUR 61.98 EUR 309714.06 EUR 62.00 EUR 185070.00 EUR 62.04 EUR 1737.12 EUR 62.06 EUR 4902.74 EUR 62.10 EUR 2235.60 EUR 62.14 EUR 8699.60 EUR 62.16 EUR 43076.88 EUR 62.19 EUR 13743.99 EUR 62.20 EUR 72027.60 EUR 62.21 EUR 18103.11 EUR 62.22 EUR 108698.34 EUR 62.24 EUR 9336.00 EUR 62.08 EUR 5090.56 EUR 62.18 EUR 8083.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 62.0636 EUR 799317.32 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

06/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: CEUX

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

07.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

