    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:02:23 2023-02-07 am EST
61.85 EUR   +0.15%
Dd : HUGO BOSS AG: Louise Camuto, buy
EQ
Dd : HUGO BOSS AG: Louise Camuto, buy
EQ
Dd : HUGO BOSS AG: Louise Camuto, buy
EQ
DD: HUGO BOSS AG: Louise Camuto, buy

02/07/2023 | 10:47am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.02.2023 / 16:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Louise
Last name(s): Camuto

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Daniel Heinrich
Last name(s): Grieder
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HUGO BOSS AG

b) LEI
529900LFVU534EBRXD13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
61.98 EUR 247.92 EUR
62.20 EUR 5411.40 EUR
62.22 EUR 5662.02 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
62.2052 EUR 11321.34 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: MLSI


07.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80823  07.02.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 611 M 3 877 M 3 877 M
Net income 2022 206 M 222 M 222 M
Net Debt 2022 506 M 544 M 544 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 1,79%
Capitalization 4 262 M 4 576 M 4 576 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 16 088
Free-Float 70,5%
