  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hugo Boss AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:57:06 2023-03-13 am EDT
59.50 EUR   -1.85%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: HUGO BOSS AG: Yves Marc Müller, buy

03/13/2023 | 04:46am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.03.2023 / 09:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Yves Marc
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HUGO BOSS AG

b) LEI
529900LFVU534EBRXD13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
60.44 EUR 48352.00 EUR
60.44 EUR 12088.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
60.4400 EUR 60440.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


13.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

81509  13.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1580359&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about HUGO BOSS AG
03/10HUGO BOSS : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
03/10HUGO BOSS : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Sell rating
MD
03/10Deutsche Bank Research downgrades Hugo Boss to 'Hold' - Target 68 euros
DP
03/10HUGO BOSS : Deutsche Bank lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
MD
03/09Safilo evaluates sale of Italian Longarone plant
RE
03/09Hugo Boss sees slowing sales, shares drop
RE
03/09Jefferies leaves Hugo Boss at 'Hold' - Target 69 euros
DP
03/09HUGO BOSS : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
03/09HUGO BOSS : Receives a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
03/09European Midday Briefing: Fed Rate Path Worries Continue to Wei..
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on HUGO BOSS AG
Financials
Sales 2023 3 840 M 4 095 M 4 095 M
Net income 2023 231 M 246 M 246 M
Net Debt 2023 85,4 M 91,1 M 91,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 2,10%
Capitalization 4 184 M 4 462 M 4 462 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
EV / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 16 930
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 60,62 €
Average target price 65,89 €
Spread / Average Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Christina Rosenberg Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG11.93%4 462
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE18.05%428 930
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-7.53%37 778
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-5.83%21 392
MONCLER S.P.A.21.78%17 344
VF CORPORATION-21.12%8 465