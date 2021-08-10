DGAP-DD : HUGO BOSS AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 10.08.2021 / 14:44 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Ingo Last name(s): Wilts 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name HUGO BOSS AG b) LEI 529900LFVU534EBRXD13 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 50.54 EUR 111541.78 EUR 50.56 EUR 5056.00 EUR 50.56 EUR 5157.12 EUR 50.56 EUR 24218.24 EUR 50.56 EUR 4600.96 EUR 50.56 EUR 14257.92 EUR 50.56 EUR 5763.84 EUR 50.56 EUR 101.12 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 50.55 EUR 170696.98 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-06; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

