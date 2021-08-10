DGAP-DD : HUGO BOSS AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
10.08.2021 / 14:44
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Wilts
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
HUGO BOSS AG
b) LEI
529900LFVU534EBRXD13
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
50.54 EUR 111541.78 EUR
50.56 EUR 5056.00 EUR
50.56 EUR 5157.12 EUR
50.56 EUR 24218.24 EUR
50.56 EUR 4600.96 EUR
50.56 EUR 14257.92 EUR
50.56 EUR 5763.84 EUR
50.56 EUR 101.12 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
50.55 EUR 170696.98 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-06; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com
