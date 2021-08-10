Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hugo Boss AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-DD : HUGO BOSS AG english

08/10/2021 | 08:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
10.08.2021 / 14:44 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Ingo 
 
 Last name(s):  Wilts 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 HUGO BOSS AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900LFVU534EBRXD13 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A1PHFF7 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 50.54 EUR     111541.78 EUR 
 
 50.56 EUR     5056.00 EUR 
 
 50.56 EUR     5157.12 EUR 
 
 50.56 EUR     24218.24 EUR 
 
 50.56 EUR     4600.96 EUR 
 
 50.56 EUR     14257.92 EUR 
 
 50.56 EUR     5763.84 EUR 
 
 50.56 EUR     101.12 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 50.55 EUR     170696.98 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-08-06; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      HUGO BOSS AG 
              Dieselstraße 12 
              72555 Metzingen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.hugoboss.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

69793 10.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)

All news about HUGO BOSS AG
08:46aHUGO BOSS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:46aDGAP-DD : HUGO BOSS AG english
DJ
08/09DGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
08/09HUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
08/09HUGO BOSS : DZ Bank Upgrades to Neutral
MD
08/09HUGO BOSS : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/06HUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
08/06DGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
08/06MARKETMIND : Pay day!
RE
08/05HUGO BOSS : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUGO BOSS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 569 M 3 013 M 3 013 M
Net income 2021 89,9 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2021 757 M 888 M 888 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,0x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 3 484 M 4 093 M 4 085 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 13 381
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 50,48 €
Average target price 52,50 €
Spread / Average Target 4,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG84.98%4 093
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE36.50%412 758
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.17.13%53 056
V.F. CORPORATION-6.71%31 285
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED53.66%26 103
MONCLER S.P.A.19.19%18 926