Hugo Boss AG    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
DGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to -2-

02/24/2021 | 04:46am EST
 UBS Asset Management                                %                                       %                       % 
 Switzerland AG 
 
 UBS Fund Management                                 %                                       %                       % 
 (Switzerland) AG 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Europe SE                                       %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Gestion S.G.I.I.C.,                             %                                       %                       % 
 SA 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Americas Holding LLC                            %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Americas Inc.                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Asset Management                                %                                       %                       % 
 (Americas) Inc. 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Americas Holding LLC                            %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Americas Inc.                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Financial Services                              %                                       %                       % 
 Inc. 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 UBS has entered into a collar transaction. Therefore the positions under section 7b have not been aggregated as far 
 as they refer to the collar transaction. 
 Date 
 
 
 24 Feb 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-02-24 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      HUGO BOSS AG 
              Dieselstraße 12 
              72555 Metzingen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.hugoboss.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1170749 2021-02-24

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2021 04:45 ET (09:45 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 1 963 M 2 386 M 2 386 M
Net income 2020 -192 M -234 M -234 M
Net Debt 2020 1 092 M 1 328 M 1 328 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,8x
Yield 2020 0,73%
Capitalization 2 086 M 2 536 M 2 535 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 13 538
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 29,01 €
Last Close Price 30,22 €
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target -4,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Antonio Simina Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG7.15%2 536
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE5.58%330 498
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-7.63%42 080
VF CORPORATION-6.66%31 227
MONCLER S.P.A.3.51%15 743
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-11.07%15 119
