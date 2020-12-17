Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hugo Boss AG    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/17 07:58:17 am
28.26 EUR   +0.43%
07:36aDGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to -6-
DJ
07:36aDGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to -5-
DJ
07:36aDGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to -6-

12/17/2020 | 07:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|    Proportion of voting|          Proportion of|Total of both| 
|                  rights|            instruments|             | 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|                       %|                      %|            %| 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
*10. Other explanatory remarks:* 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
Date 
 
+-----------+ 
|16 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
 
2020-12-17 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  HUGO BOSS AG 
          Dieselstraße 12 
          72555 Metzingen 
          Germany 
Internet: www.hugoboss.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1156021 2020-12-17

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2020 07:36 ET (12:36 GMT)

All news about HUGO BOSS AG
07:36aDGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to -6-
DJ
07:36aDGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to -5-
DJ
07:36aDGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
07:36aDGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
07:36aDGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
12/16HUGO BOSS : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
12/16HUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
12/14HUGO BOSS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12/14DGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
12/14DGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 028 M 2 480 M 2 480 M
Net income 2020 -162 M -198 M -198 M
Net Debt 2020 997 M 1 219 M 1 219 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,8x
Yield 2020 0,87%
Capitalization 1 942 M 2 365 M 2 375 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 13 538
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 27,41 €
Last Close Price 28,14 €
Spread / Highest target 63,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Simina Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG-34.95%2 365
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE21.92%309 580
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.56.73%47 326
VF CORPORATION-12.45%33 685
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED104.28%15 218
MONCLER S.P.A.21.56%14 995
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ