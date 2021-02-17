DGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-02-17 / 09:04 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: HUGO BOSS AG Street: Dieselstraße 12 Postal code: 72555 City: Metzingen Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 11 Feb 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 0.63 % 5.07 % 5.70 % 70400000 Previous 0.60 % 5.07 % 5.67 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1PHFF7 0 443938 0 % 0.63 % Total 443938 0.63 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in date period absolute % Right to recall lent At any time 566114 0.80 % shares Right of use over share At any time 206780 0.29 % Long Call Option 19/02/2021 - 17/12/2021 1105000 1.57 % Long Call Option 07/12/2021-27/01/2022 1200000 1.70 % Total 3077894 4.37 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % Short put 19/03/2021 - 17/12/ Physical 450000 0.64 % option 2021 Long Call 17/12/2021 - 16/12/ Cash 6845 0.01 % Option 2022 Short put 17/12/2021 - 16/12/ Cash 36166 0.05 % option 2022 Short put 07/12/2021-27/01/2022 Physical 1200000 1.70 % option Total 1693011 2.40 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % 5.01 % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % 5.01 % UBS Switzerland AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % 5.01 % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Asset Management % % % Trust Company - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % 5.01 % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management % % % Holding (No. 2) Ltd UBS Asset Management % % % Holding Ltd UBS Asset Management (UK) % % % Limited - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % 5.01 % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management % % % Holding (No. 2) Ltd UBS Asset Management % % % Holding Ltd UBS Asset Management Life % % % Ltd - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % 5.01 % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management % % % (Singapore) Ltd - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % 5.01 % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Fund Management % % % (Luxembourg) SA - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % 5.01 %

February 17, 2021 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)