DGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the
objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021-02-17 / 09:04
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name: HUGO BOSS AG
Street: Dieselstraße 12
Postal code: 72555
City: Metzingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 Feb 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 0.63 % 5.07 % 5.70 % 70400000
Previous 0.60 % 5.07 % 5.67 % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1PHFF7 0 443938 0 % 0.63 %
Total 443938 0.63 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in
date period absolute %
Right to recall lent At any time 566114 0.80 %
shares
Right of use over share At any time 206780 0.29 %
Long Call Option 19/02/2021 - 17/12/2021 1105000 1.57 %
Long Call Option 07/12/2021-27/01/2022 1200000 1.70 %
Total 3077894 4.37 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights
instrument date period settlement absolute in %
Short put 19/03/2021 - 17/12/ Physical 450000 0.64 %
option 2021
Long Call 17/12/2021 - 16/12/ Cash 6845 0.01 %
Option 2022
Short put 17/12/2021 - 16/12/ Cash 36166 0.05 %
option 2022
Short put 07/12/2021-27/01/2022 Physical 1200000 1.70 %
option
Total 1693011 2.40 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at
least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % 5.01 %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % 5.01 %
UBS Switzerland AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % 5.01 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Asset Management % % %
Trust Company
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % 5.01 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management % % %
Holding (No. 2) Ltd
UBS Asset Management % % %
Holding Ltd
UBS Asset Management (UK) % % %
Limited
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % 5.01 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management % % %
Holding (No. 2) Ltd
UBS Asset Management % % %
Holding Ltd
UBS Asset Management Life % % %
Ltd
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % 5.01 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management % % %
(Singapore) Ltd
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % 5.01 %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Fund Management % % %
(Luxembourg) SA
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % 5.01 %
