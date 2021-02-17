Log in
HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
DGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/17/2021
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG 
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-02-17 / 09:04 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           HUGO BOSS AG 
 
 Street:                         Dieselstraße 12 
 
 Postal code:                    72555 
 
 City:                           Metzingen 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900LFVU534EBRXD13 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: UBS Group AG 
 City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 11 Feb 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.63 %                     5.07 %       5.70 %                             70400000 
 
 Previous                          0.60 %                     5.07 %       5.67 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A1PHFF7               0         443938            0 %         0.63 % 
 
 Total                    443938                        0.63 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument        Expiration or maturity    Exercise or conversion             Voting rights Voting rights in 
                           date                      period                                  absolute                % 
 
 Right to recall lent                                At any time                               566114           0.80 % 
 shares 
 
 Right of use over share                             At any time                               206780           0.29 % 
 
 Long Call Option          19/02/2021 - 17/12/2021                                            1105000           1.57 % 
 
 Long Call Option          07/12/2021-27/01/2022                                              1200000           1.70 % 
 
                                                     Total                                    3077894           4.37 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Short put      19/03/2021 - 17/12/                            Physical                           450000         0.64 % 
 option         2021 
 
 Long Call      17/12/2021 - 16/12/                            Cash                                 6845         0.01 % 
 Option         2022 
 
 Short put      17/12/2021 - 16/12/                            Cash                                36166         0.05 % 
 option         2022 
 
 Short put      07/12/2021-27/01/2022                          Physical                          1200000         1.70 % 
 option 
 
                                                               Total                             1693011         2.40 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                        % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                     least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                  5.01 % 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                  5.01 % 
 
 UBS Switzerland AG                                  %                                       %                       % 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                  5.01 % 
 
 UBS Americas Holding LLC                            %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Americas Inc.                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Asset Management                                %                                       %                       % 
 Trust Company 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                  5.01 % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG                             %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Asset Management                                %                                       %                       % 
 Holding (No. 2) Ltd 
 
 UBS Asset Management                                %                                       %                       % 
 Holding Ltd 
 
 UBS Asset Management (UK)                           %                                       %                       % 
 Limited 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                  5.01 % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG                             %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Asset Management                                %                                       %                       % 
 Holding (No. 2) Ltd 
 
 UBS Asset Management                                %                                       %                       % 
 Holding Ltd 
 
 UBS Asset Management Life                           %                                       %                       % 
 Ltd 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                  5.01 % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG                             %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Asset Management                                %                                       %                       % 
 (Singapore) Ltd 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                  5.01 % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG                             %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Fund Management                                 %                                       %                       % 
 (Luxembourg) SA 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                  5.01 %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2021 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)

