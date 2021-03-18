Log in
HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
DGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to -2-

03/18/2021 | 04:51am EDT
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                  5.05 % 
 
 UBS Europe SE                                       %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Gestion S.G.I.I.C.,                             %                                       %                       % 
 SA 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                  5.05 % 
 
 UBS Americas Holding LLC                            %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Americas Inc.                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Asset Management                                %                                       %                       % 
 (Americas) Inc. 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 UBS has entered into a collar transaction. Therefore the positions under section 7b have not been aggregated as far 
 as they refer to the collar transaction. 
 Date 
 
 
 17 March 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      HUGO BOSS AG 
              Dieselstraße 12 
              72555 Metzingen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.hugoboss.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1176543 2021-03-18

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 04:50 ET (08:50 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 2 285 M 2 730 M 2 730 M
Net income 2021 65,0 M 77,7 M 77,7 M
Net Debt 2021 900 M 1 075 M 1 075 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,0x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 2 466 M 2 935 M 2 946 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 13 759
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 31,53 €
Last Close Price 35,73 €
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target -11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Antonio Simina Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG30.93%2 783
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE11.22%335 650
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-9.43%40 968
V.F. CORPORATION-8.27%31 253
MONCLER S.P.A.1.28%15 480
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-10.79%13 885
