DGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to -2

UBS Europe SE % % % UBS Gestion S.G.I.I.C., % % % SA - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Asset Management % % % (Americas) Inc. UBS O'Connor LLC % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management % % % Switzerland AG UBS Fund Management % % % (Switzerland) AG 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: UBS has entered into a collar transaction. Therefore the positions under section 7b have not been aggregated as far as they refer to the collar transaction. Date 13 Apr 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

