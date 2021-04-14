DGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to -2

Log in
HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
DGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to

04/14/2021 | 03:01am EDT
 UBS Europe SE                                       %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Gestion S.G.I.I.C.,                             %                                       %                       % 
 SA 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Americas Holding LLC                            %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Americas Inc.                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Asset Management                                %                                       %                       % 
 (Americas) Inc. 
 
 UBS O'Connor LLC                                    %                                       %                       % 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG                             %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Asset Management                                %                                       %                       % 
 Switzerland AG 
 
 UBS Fund Management                                 %                                       %                       % 
 (Switzerland) AG 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 UBS has entered into a collar transaction. Therefore the positions under section 7b have not been aggregated as far 
 as they refer to the collar transaction. 
 Date 
 
 
 13 Apr 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      HUGO BOSS AG 
              Dieselstraße 12 
              72555 Metzingen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.hugoboss.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1184406 2021-04-14

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 2 284 M 2 732 M 2 732 M
Net income 2021 64,2 M 76,8 M 76,8 M
Net Debt 2021 900 M 1 077 M 1 077 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,5x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 2 465 M 2 940 M 2 949 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 13 759
Free-Float 78,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 33,45 €
Last Close Price 35,71 €
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target -6,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG30.85%2 940
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE16.42%354 000
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-6.90%42 222
V.F. CORPORATION-1.84%33 279
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED7.60%17 953
MONCLER S.P.A.-0.08%16 001
