HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
DGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/15/2021 | 06:24am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG 
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-03-15 / 11:23 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           HUGO BOSS AG 
 
 Street:                         Dieselstraße 12 
 
 Postal code:                    72555 
 
 City:                           Metzingen 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900LFVU534EBRXD13 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: AllianceBernstein Corporation 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 05 March 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               3.11 %                     0.00 %       3.11 %                             70400000 
 
 Previous                           n/a %                      n/a %        n/a %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A1PHFF7               0        2186475         0.00 %         3.11 % 
 
 Total                    2186475                       3.11 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                        % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                     least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 AllianceBernstein                                   %                                       %                       % 
 Corporation 
 
 AllianceBernstein L.P.                              %                                       %                       % 
 
 AllianceBernstein                                   %                                       %                       % 
 International LLC 
 
 AllianceBernstein                                   %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings Limited (UK) 
 
 AllianceBernstein Limited                           %                                       %                       % 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 AllianceBernstein                                   %                                       %                       % 
 Corporation 
 
 AllianceBernstein L.P.                              %                                       %                       % 
 
 AllianceBernstein                                   %                                       %                       % 
 International LLC 
 
 AllianceBernstein                                   %                                       %                       % 
 Holdings Limited (UK) 
 
 AllianceBernstein                                   %                                       %                       % 
 (Luxembourg) S.a.r.l. 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 AllianceBernstein                                   %                                       %                       % 
 Corporation 
 
 AllianceBernstein L.P.                              %                                       %                       % 
 
 AllianceBernstein                                   %                                       %                       % 
 International LLC 
 
 AllianceBernstein                                   %                                       %                       % 
 Corporation of Delaware 
 
 AllianceBernstein Japan                             %                                       %                       % 
 Ltd. 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 AllianceBernstein                                   %                                       %                       % 
 Corporation 
 
 AllianceBernstein L.P.                              %                                       %                       % 
 
 AllianceBernstein                                   %                                       %                       % 
 International LLC 
 
 AllianceBernstein                                   %                                       %                       % 
 Corporation of Delaware 
 
 AllianceBernstein Hong                              %                                       %                       % 
 Kong Limited 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 12 March 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      HUGO BOSS AG 
              Dieselstraße 12 
              72555 Metzingen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.hugoboss.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1175525 2021-03-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2021 06:24 ET (10:24 GMT)

