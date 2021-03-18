Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hugo Boss AG    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/18/2021 | 04:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG 
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-03-18 / 09:50 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           HUGO BOSS AG 
 
 Street:                         Dieselstraße 12 
 
 Postal code:                    72555 
 
 City:                           Metzingen 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900LFVU534EBRXD13 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: UBS Group AG 
 City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 12 March 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.81 %                     4.90 %       5.71 %                             70400000 
 
 Previous                          0.53 %                     4.95 %       5.48 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A1PHFF7               0         568467         0.00 %         0.81 % 
 
 Total                    568467                        0.81 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument        Expiration or maturity    Exercise or conversion             Voting rights Voting rights in 
                           date                      period                                  absolute                % 
 
 Right to recall lent                                At any time                               565422           0.80 % 
 shares 
 
 Right of use over shares                            At any time                               210401           0.30 % 
 
 Long Call Option          18/06/2021 - 17/12/2021                                            1025000           1.46 % 
 
 Long Call Option          07/12/2021-27/01/2022                                              1200000           1.70 % 
 
                                                     Total                                    3000823           4.26 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Short put      19/03/2021 - 17/12/                            Physical                           450000         0.64 % 
 option         2021 
 
 Short put      07/12/2021-27/01/2022                          Physical                          1200000         1.70 % 
 option 
 
                                                               Total                             1650000         2.34 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                        % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                     least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                  5.05 % 
 
 UBS Switzerland AG                                  %                                       %                       % 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                  5.05 % 
 
 UBS Americas Holding LLC                            %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Americas Inc.                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Asset Management                                %                                       %                       % 
 Trust Company 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                  5.05 % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG                             %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Asset Management                                %                                       %                       % 
 Holding (No. 2) Ltd 
 
 UBS Asset Management                                %                                       %                       % 
 Holding Ltd 
 
 UBS Asset Management (UK)                           %                                       %                       % 
 Limited 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                  5.05 % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG                             %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Asset Management                                %                                       %                       % 
 Holding (No. 2) Ltd 
 
 UBS Asset Management                                %                                       %                       % 
 Holding Ltd 
 
 UBS Asset Management Life                           %                                       %                       % 
 Ltd 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                  5.05 % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG                             %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Asset Management                                %                                       %                       % 
 (Singapore) Ltd 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                  5.05 % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG                             %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Fund Management                                 %                                       %                       % 
 (Luxembourg) SA 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS AG                                              %                                       %                  5.05 % 
 
 UBS Asset Management AG                             %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Asset Management                                %                                       %                       % 
 Switzerland AG 
 
 UBS Fund Management                                 %                                       %                       % 
 (Switzerland) AG 
 
 -                                                   %                                       %                       % 
 
 UBS Group AG                                        %                                       %                       %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 04:50 ET (08:50 GMT)

All news about HUGO BOSS AG
04:51aDGAP-PVR  : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
04:51aHUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
04:51aDGAP-PVR  : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
DJ
03/17HUGO BOSS  : wins three Stevie Awards
PU
03/16HUGO BOSS  : RBC takes a positive view
MD
03/15HUGO BOSS  : Independant Research remains Neutral
MD
03/15DGAP-PVR  : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
DJ
03/12HUGO BOSS  : Raised from Sell to Buy by Baader Bank
MD
03/12HUGO BOSS  : Kepler Cheuvreux remains Neutral
MD
03/12HUGO BOSS  : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 285 M 2 730 M 2 730 M
Net income 2021 65,0 M 77,7 M 77,7 M
Net Debt 2021 900 M 1 075 M 1 075 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,0x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 2 466 M 2 935 M 2 946 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 13 759
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 31,53 €
Last Close Price 35,73 €
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target -11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Antonio Simina Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG30.93%2 783
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE11.22%335 650
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-9.43%40 968
V.F. CORPORATION-8.27%31 253
MONCLER S.P.A.1.28%15 480
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-10.79%13 885
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ