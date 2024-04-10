FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Deutsche Bank Research has upgraded Hugo Boss to "Buy" with a price target of 78 euros ahead of the quarterly figures. The start of the year is likely to have been quite difficult, wrote analyst Michael Kuhn in a study published on Wednesday. Recent rather negative sector news is also unlikely to leave Boss cold. Nevertheless, the expert believes that the fashion group will continue to outperform. The stock is also extremely attractively valued./ajx/la

