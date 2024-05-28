Real-time Estimate
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
May 28, 2024 at 10:35 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.05.2024 / 16:33 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
HUGO BOSS AG Street:
Holy-Allee 3 Postal code:
72555 City:
Metzingen Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900LFVU534EBRXD13 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights X
Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
3.02 %
7.24 %
10.26 %
70400000 Previous notification
4.16 %
6.94 %
11.11 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1PHFF7
0
2126818
0 %
3.02 % Total
2126818
3.02 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Right to Recall of Lent shares At any time
482447
0.69 % Right of use over shares At any time
1191184
1.69 % Long Call Option
21/06/2024-20/06/2025 1128000
1.6 % Long Call Option
18/09/2025-29/10/2025 1200000
1.7 %
Total
4001631
5.68 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Short Put Option
21/06/2024-19/12/2025 Physical
886400
1.26 % Equity Swaps
23/09/2024 Cash
6771
0.01 % Short Put Option
18/09/2025-29/10/2025 Physical
1200000
1.7 % Equity Futures
20/09/2024 Cash
30000
0.04 % Right of use over Reverse Convertible At any time
Cash
171243
0.24 %
Total
2294414
3.26 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
5.03 % UBS Switzerland AG
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
5.03 % UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
%
%
% UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
5.03 % UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Life Limited
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
5.03 % UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
5.03 % UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
%
%
% UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
5.03 % UBS Americas Holding LLC
%
%
% UBS Americas Inc.
%
%
% UBS Securities LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
5.03 % UBS Americas Holding LLC
%
%
% UBS Americas Inc.
%
%
% UBS Financial Services Inc.
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
5.03 % UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
5.03 % UBS Bank (Canada)
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
5.03 % UBS Europe SE
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
5.03 % UBS Europe SE
%
%
% UBS La Maison de Gestion
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
5.03 % UBS Asset Management AG
%
%
% UBS Asset Management (Japan) Ltd
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% UBS AG
%
%
5.03 % UBS Americas Holding LLC
%
%
% UBS Americas Inc.
%
%
% UBS Asset Management (Americas) LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse International
%
%
% -
%
%
% UBS Group AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse AG
%
%
% Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc.
%
%
% Credit Suisse (USA), Inc.
%
%
% Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
UBS has entered into a collar transaction. Therefore the positions under section 7b have not been aggregated as far as they refer to the collar transaction.
Date
28.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany Internet:
www.hugoboss.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1912937 28.05.2024 CET/CEST
Hugo Boss AG is a Germany-based developer and marketer of men's and women's clothing and accessories for the international fashion market. Its product portfolio comprises apparel, eveningwear and sportswear, as well as shoes and leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, childrenâs fashion, home textiles and writing instruments. The Company's brand portfolio comprises BOSS, BOSS Orange, Camel, Green, Black, Blue and HUGO and others: BOSS comprises business wear, leisurewear and evening apparel, as well as watches, eyewear and fragrances; BOSS Orange and BOSS Camel focuses on womenswear; BOSS Green comprises sportswear and BOSS Black focuses on modern tailoring, BOSS Blue focuses on denimwear, HUGO provides apparel for both business and leisure, as well as shoes, accessories and licensed fragrances.
More about the company
Last Close Price
48.39
EUR
Average target price
68.08
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+40.70% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
