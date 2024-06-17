Real-time Estimate
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
June 17, 2024 at 04:31 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
17.06.2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
HUGO BOSS AG Street:
Holy-Allee 3 Postal code:
72555 City:
Metzingen Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900LFVU534EBRXD13 2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights X
Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
2.43 %
4.39 %
6.82 %
70400000 Previous notification
1.16 %
4.02 %
5.17 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1PHFF7
0
1709246
0.00 %
2.43 % US4445601069
0
97
0.00 %
0 % Total
1709343
2.43 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Right to Recall
n/a
n/a
21642
0.03 % Rights of Use
n/a
n/a
211597
0.30 % Physical Call Option
20/12/2024
n/a
287700
0.41 %
Total
520939
0.74 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Swaps
13/06/2024 - 15/06/2029
n/a
Cash
2230085
3.17 % Put Option
21/06/2024 - 20/12/2024
n/a
Physical
340000
0.48 %
Total
2570085
3.65 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Bank of America Corporation
%
%
% NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
% BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
%
%
% BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
%
%
% Merrill Lynch International
%
%
5.17 % -
%
%
% Bank of America Corporation
%
%
% NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
% BAC North America Holding Company
%
%
% Bank of America, National Association
%
%
% -
%
%
% Bank of America Corporation
%
%
% NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
% BofA Securities, Inc.
%
%
% -
%
%
% Bank of America Corporation
%
%
% NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
% BAC North America Holding Company
%
%
% Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
%
%
% Managed Account Advisors LLC
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
17.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany Internet:
www.hugoboss.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1926587 17.06.2024 CET/CEST
Hugo Boss AG is a Germany-based developer and marketer of men's and women's clothing and accessories for the international fashion market. Its product portfolio comprises apparel, eveningwear and sportswear, as well as shoes and leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, childrenâs fashion, home textiles and writing instruments. The Company's brand portfolio comprises BOSS, BOSS Orange, Camel, Green, Black, Blue and HUGO and others: BOSS comprises business wear, leisurewear and evening apparel, as well as watches, eyewear and fragrances; BOSS Orange and BOSS Camel focuses on womenswear; BOSS Green comprises sportswear and BOSS Black focuses on modern tailoring, BOSS Blue focuses on denimwear, HUGO provides apparel for both business and leisure, as well as shoes, accessories and licensed fragrances.
Last Close Price
43.2
EUR
Average target price
66.92
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+54.90% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
