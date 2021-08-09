Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hugo Boss AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

HUGO BOSS : DZ Bank Upgrades to Neutral

08/09/2021 | 03:45am EDT
DZ Bank's analyst Herbert Sturm upgraded the rating on the company from Sell to Neutral.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 562 M 3 013 M 3 013 M
Net income 2021 90,9 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2021 1 020 M 1 200 M 1 200 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,1x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 3 492 M 4 108 M 4 106 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 13 381
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 50,60 €
Average target price 52,11 €
Spread / Average Target 2,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG85.42%4 108
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE36.50%413 292
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.17.38%53 171
V.F. CORPORATION-5.61%31 655
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED56.29%26 555
MONCLER S.P.A.16.91%18 589