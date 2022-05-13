HUGO BOSS : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Yield stocks
Multibaggers
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Quality stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Investment Themes
Moat
Pets
The Cannabis Industry
Fintechs
Sin stocks
Ageing Population
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
Moat
Pets
The Cannabis Industry
Fintechs
Sin stocks
Ageing Population
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Hugo Boss AG
News
Summary
BOSS
DE000A1PHFF7
HUGO BOSS AG
(BOSS)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
05/13 12:40:22 pm EDT
51.62
EUR
+1.37%
11:50a
HUGO BOSS
: DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/09
Coty Slightly Raises Fiscal 2022 Earnings Estimate After Posting Better-Than-Expected Third-Quarter Results
MT
05/09
HUGO BOSS
: RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
HUGO BOSS : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
05/13/2022 | 11:50am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
In a research note published by Thomas Maul, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about HUGO BOSS AG
11:50a
HUGO BOSS
: DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/09
Coty Slightly Raises Fiscal 2022 Earnings Estimate After Posting Better-Than-Expected T..
MT
05/09
HUGO BOSS
: RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
05/09
Coty raises annual profit outlook on resilient luxury demand
RE
05/05
HUGO BOSS
: Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/05
HUGO BOSS
: Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/05
HUGO BOSS
: Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05/04
HUGO BOSS
: JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05/04
Hugo Boss AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/04
HUGO BOSS
: Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUGO BOSS AG
11:50a
HUGO BOSS
: DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/09
HUGO BOSS
: RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
05/05
HUGO BOSS
: Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
3 214 M
3 347 M
3 347 M
Net income 2022
174 M
181 M
181 M
Net Debt 2022
462 M
481 M
481 M
P/E ratio 2022
20,3x
Yield 2022
1,92%
Capitalization
3 514 M
3 660 M
3 660 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,24x
EV / Sales 2023
1,15x
Nbr of Employees
14 569
Free-Float
78,1%
More Financials
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
50,92 €
Average target price
60,11 €
Spread / Average Target
18,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder
Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller
Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer
Chief Operating Officer
Iris Epple-Righi
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG
-4.82%
3 660
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE
-22.23%
296 451
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.
-24.89%
37 638
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED
-34.04%
18 739
VF CORPORATION
-35.47%
18 376
MONCLER S.P.A.
-31.47%
12 270
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave