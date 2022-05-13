Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hugo Boss AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/13 12:40:22 pm EDT
51.62 EUR   +1.37%
11:50aHUGO BOSS : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/09Coty Slightly Raises Fiscal 2022 Earnings Estimate After Posting Better-Than-Expected Third-Quarter Results
MT
05/09HUGO BOSS : RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HUGO BOSS : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating

05/13/2022 | 11:50am EDT
In a research note published by Thomas Maul, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about HUGO BOSS AG
11:50aHUGO BOSS : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/09Coty Slightly Raises Fiscal 2022 Earnings Estimate After Posting Better-Than-Expected T..
MT
05/09HUGO BOSS : RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
05/09Coty raises annual profit outlook on resilient luxury demand
RE
05/05HUGO BOSS : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/05HUGO BOSS : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/05HUGO BOSS : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05/04HUGO BOSS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05/04Hugo Boss AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/04HUGO BOSS : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Analyst Recommendations on HUGO BOSS AG
Financials
Sales 2022 3 214 M 3 347 M 3 347 M
Net income 2022 174 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2022 462 M 481 M 481 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 1,92%
Capitalization 3 514 M 3 660 M 3 660 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 14 569
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 50,92 €
Average target price 60,11 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG-4.82%3 660
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-22.23%296 451
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-24.89%37 638
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-34.04%18 739
VF CORPORATION-35.47%18 376
MONCLER S.P.A.-31.47%12 270