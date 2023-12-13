HUGO BOSS : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
December 13, 2023 at 03:06 am EST
JP Morgan confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price remains set at EUR 80.
Real-time Estimate
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|67.48 EUR
|-0.76%
|+3.51%
|+24.19%
|09:06am
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+24.67%
|5 064 M $
|+7.63%
|395 B $
|+3.67%
|138 B $
|+57.20%
|63 556 M $
|+10.30%
|15 916 M $
|+28.08%
|8 747 M $
|+57.63%
|6 636 M $
|-72.28%
|6 403 M $
|-2.96%
|5 981 M $
|+24.43%
|5 839 M $