    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
02:08:01 2023-05-08 pm EDT
68.94 EUR   -0.17%
01:24pHugo Boss : Launches new brand line hugo blue
PU
05/05HUGO BOSS : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
05/05Coty eyes dual listing on Paris Stock Exchange
RE
HUGO BOSS : LAUNCHES NEW BRAND LINE HUGO BLUE

05/08/2023 | 01:24pm EDT
Following the successful brand refresh in 2022, HUGO BOSS is expanding its portfolio with HUGO BLUE, a new line under the HUGO brand. Set to launch with a Summer collection in 2024, HUGO BLUE is especially dedicated to denim and will follow the brand's easy and unconventional look and feel.

As part of the HUGO family, the new brand line introduces the well-known HUGO logo in blue as a powerful form of self-expression. HUGO BLUE stands for a bold, fresh, and young style. The aesthetic of the brand line for men and women is inspired by street culture and embraces a relaxed approach, including some unisex styles. Denim is at the core of the collection and is complemented by jersey, knitwear, outerwear pieces, and accessories.

"In line with our new brand direction and 24/7 approach, we are continuously expanding our range of casualwear offerings. Building on the successful brand refresh of HUGO, it was a natural step forward for us to launch a second line under HUGO. With the new line we appeal to the younger generation of consumers and realize the brand's full potential. We want to inspire our customers and are confident that HUGO BLUE will attract new fans for HUGO," said Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGO BOSS.

HUGO BLUE will launch four collections per year and has the same entry price level as the existing HUGO brand line. HUGO BLUE will be supported with a 360° marketing rollout and shop concept dedicated to the younger target group.

The products will be available worldwide in HUGO retail stores and via the online store hugoboss.com. HUGO wholesale and e-commerce partners will also carry the new line to bring the brand world to life.

The order season for the first HUGO BLUE collection for Summer 2024 starts in June 2023. The products will arrive at the points of sale in February 2024.

About HUGO and HUGO BOSS
HUGO, the younger of the two HUGO BOSS brands, provides a platform for self-expression and an authentic way of dressing. Globally engaged and culturally fluent, the brand crafts clothes with individuality and attitude for those who dare to break with convention; those who set trends rather than follow them. Additionally, HUGO-licensed fragrances, watches, eyewear and kidswear all capture a youthful spirit. HUGO BOSS is one of the leading companies positioned in the premium segment of the global apparel market. The group offers collections in 132 countries at around 7,400 points of sale and online in 70 countries via hugoboss.com. With approximately 17,000 employees worldwide, the company, based in Metzingen (Germany), posted sales of EUR 3.7 billion in the fiscal year 2022.

If you have any questions, please contact press(at)hugoboss.com.

If you have any questions about the company, please contact:
Carolin Westermann
Vice President Global Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 7123 94-86321
E-mail: carolin_westermann(at)hugoboss.com

GROUP.HUGOBOSS.COM
TWITTER: @HUGOBOSS
LINKEDIN: HUGO BOSS

Disclaimer

Hugo Boss AG published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 17:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
