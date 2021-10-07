Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hugo Boss AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/07 04:40:19 am
52.13 EUR   +2.02%
10/06MARKETMIND : Hunker down, it's going to be one of those days
RE
10/04HUGO BOSS : NorldLB maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/04MARKETMIND : Emerging Britain
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HUGO BOSS : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating

10/07/2021 | 04:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about HUGO BOSS AG
10/06MARKETMIND : Hunker down, it's going to be one of those days
RE
10/04HUGO BOSS : NorldLB maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/04MARKETMIND : Emerging Britain
RE
10/01MARKETMIND : Final Quarter Blues
RE
09/30How global supply chains are falling out of fashion
RE
09/29MARKETMIND : When it rains, it pours
RE
09/28MARKETMIND : Time to expect inflation
RE
09/27HUGO BOSS : takes Social-First Approach at Milan Fashion Week
PU
09/24MARKETMIND : Move over Evergrande, time to watch soaring bond yields
RE
09/23MARKETMIND : E-Day and central banks galore
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUGO BOSS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 585 M 2 989 M 2 989 M
Net income 2021 95,3 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2021 890 M 1 029 M 1 029 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,2x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 3 527 M 4 067 M 4 079 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 13 381
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 51,10 €
Average target price 55,18 €
Spread / Average Target 7,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG87.25%4 067
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE22.29%363 009
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.14.40%51 683
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED57.97%26 935
V.F. CORPORATION-21.58%26 299
MONCLER S.P.A.11.45%17 373