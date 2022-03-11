Log in
    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
03/22 10:02:06 am
45.71 EUR   +4.59%
09:43aHUGO BOSS : Raised to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
08:07aHUGO BOSS : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/10HUGO BOSS : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
HUGO BOSS : Raised to Buy by DZ Bank

03/11/2022 | 09:43am EST
DZ Bank's analyst Herbert Sturm raises his rating from Neutral to Buy.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HUGO BOSS AG
Financials
Sales 2021 2 771 M 3 049 M 3 049 M
Net income 2021 131 M 145 M 145 M
Net Debt 2021 871 M 958 M 958 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 3 016 M 3 319 M 3 319 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 13 468
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 43,70 €
Average target price 62,64 €
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG-18.32%3 319
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-19.13%325 716
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-22.92%39 013
VF CORPORATION-27.04%20 775
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-28.76%20 300
MONCLER S.P.A.-26.12%14 031