HUGO BOSS : Raised to Buy by Deutsche Bank
November 22, 2023 at 03:12 am EST
Deutsche Bank upgrades his rating from Neutral to Buy. The target price remains set at EUR 79.
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|61.76 EUR
|+3.35%
|+3.91%
|+13.81%
|09:12am
