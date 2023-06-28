TCFD REPORT 2022

TCFD Report 2022 By disclosing climate-related risks and opportunities in line with the recommendations of the Task Force for Climate Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), HUGO BOSS provides a summary of the actions taken to review and develop a strategy to manage the key risks and opportunities arising from climate change, and the potential impacts on its business. The underlying information and data in this report relates to fiscal year 2022. HUGO BOSS intends to update and expand its TCFD reporting annually to provide information on further progress in climate-related risk management.. 1 Governance Sustainability is one of the underlying principles ("Sustainable Throughout") of the Company's growth strategy "CLAIM 5". As such, the Company has a sound sustainability management in place, including a dedicated sustainability strategy. A materiality analysis which HUGO BOSS conducts on a regular basis serves as the basis for the sustainability strategy. In this regard, the topic of Climate Action was identified as one of the top priorities for HUGO BOSS (see Sustainability Report 2022, p. 12).Climate-relatedrisks and opportunities are therefore also part of the Company'sdecision-makingprocess and strategic positioning. > Sustainability Report 2022 The oversight for sustainability and therefore the climate strategy falls within the remit of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) / Chief Operating Officer (COO). The central committee tasked with steering the sustainability strategy is the HUGO BOSS Sustainability Committee, chaired by the CFO/COO since June 2022. In fiscal year 2022, it was composed of members of the Managing Board and the managers responsible for the relevant departmental functions (Brand Management/Business Units, Business Operations, Construction & Procurement, Corporate Communications, Design/Creative Management, Finance/Tax, Group Strategy (incl. Corporate Sustainability), Human Resources, Investor Relations, Legal/Compliance, Logistics, Marketing, and Omnichannel). The Sustainability Committee regularly analyzes, discusses and takes decisions on climate-related issues and informs the Managing Board about the progress and measures towards achieving the Company's climate-related targets. In addition to this, specific Managing Board meetings are held on 1

TCFD Report 2022 case-by-case basis if there are relevant climate-related issues to discuss in more detail. Depending on the scope of the issue under discussion, the responsibility lies with the respective board member and its organization. Responsibility is being shared if the issue involves more than one Board member. The Managing Board together with the Audit Committee of the Company's Supervisory Board have overall responsibility for managing and overseeing risks and opportunities regarding the Group's business operations, including climate-related issues. Group Risk Management & Internal Controls informs both the Managing Board and the Audit Committee twice per year about climate-related risks and opportunities: the Managing Board by means of Managing Board meetings and the Supervisory Board via the Audit Committee meetings. The following chart shows the overall sustainability governance of HUGO BOSS, including Group Risk Management & Internal Control which is responsible for coordinating climate-related risks and opportunities. The Internal Audit department is an independent part of the governance system with objective assurance and consulting activities designed to add value and improve the organization's operations. It also supports the oversight function of both the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board reviewing compliance with and the effectiveness of the defined controls with regard to the account and business processes. The annual audit plan is coordinated with the Managing Board and the Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board. This is where key audit matters are defined. Some departments are audited on a regular basis, including Risk Management & Internal Controls which was last audited in fiscal year 2022. 2