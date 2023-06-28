TCFD REPORT 2022
By disclosing climate-related risks and opportunities in line with the recommendations of the Task Force for Climate Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), HUGO BOSS provides a summary of the actions taken to review and develop a strategy to manage the key risks and opportunities arising from climate change, and the potential impacts on its business. The underlying information and data in this report relates to fiscal year 2022. HUGO BOSS intends to update and expand its TCFD reporting annually to provide information on further progress in climate-related risk management..
1 Governance
Sustainability is one of the underlying principles ("Sustainable Throughout") of the Company's growth strategy "CLAIM 5".
As such, the Company has a sound sustainability management in place, including a dedicated sustainability strategy. A materiality analysis which HUGO BOSS conducts on a regular basis serves as the basis for the sustainability strategy. In this regard, the topic of Climate Action was identified as one of the top priorities for HUGO BOSS (see Sustainability Report 2022, p. 12).Climate-relatedrisks and opportunities are therefore also part of the Company'sdecision-makingprocess and strategic positioning. > Sustainability Report 2022
The oversight for sustainability and therefore the climate strategy falls within the remit of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) / Chief Operating Officer (COO). The central committee tasked with steering the sustainability strategy is the HUGO BOSS Sustainability Committee, chaired by the CFO/COO since June 2022. In fiscal year 2022, it was composed of members of the Managing Board and the managers responsible for the relevant departmental functions (Brand Management/Business Units, Business Operations, Construction & Procurement, Corporate Communications, Design/Creative Management, Finance/Tax, Group Strategy (incl. Corporate Sustainability), Human Resources, Investor Relations, Legal/Compliance, Logistics, Marketing, and Omnichannel).
The Sustainability Committee regularly analyzes, discusses and takes decisions on climate-related issues and informs the Managing Board about the progress and measures towards achieving the Company's climate-related targets. In addition to this, specific Managing Board meetings are held on
- case-by-casebasis if there are relevant climate-related issues to discuss in more detail. Depending on the scope of the issue under discussion, the responsibility lies with the respective board member and its organization. Responsibility is being shared if the issue involves more than one Board member.
The Managing Board together with the Audit Committee of the Company's Supervisory Board have overall responsibility for managing and overseeing risks and opportunities regarding the Group's business operations, including climate-related issues. Group Risk Management & Internal Controls informs both the Managing Board and the Audit Committee twice per year about climate-related risks and opportunities: the Managing Board by means of Managing Board meetings and the Supervisory Board via the Audit Committee meetings.
The following chart shows the overall sustainability governance of HUGO BOSS, including Group Risk Management & Internal Control which is responsible for coordinating climate-related risks and opportunities.
The Internal Audit department is an independent part of the governance system with objective assurance and consulting activities designed to add value and improve the organization's operations. It also supports the oversight function of both the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board reviewing compliance with and the effectiveness of the defined controls with regard to the account and business processes. The annual audit plan is coordinated with the Managing Board and the Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board. This is where key audit matters are defined. Some departments are audited on a regular basis, including Risk Management & Internal Controls which was last audited in fiscal year 2022.
2 Strategy and Risk Management
Climate change has been identified as a main risk for HUGO BOSS. It has the potential to impact business in the short (<1 years), medium (1-3 years) and long term (>3 years). The physical risks and opportunities that the Company faces from climate change include water scarcity and the risk of severe weather events damaging buildings and infrastructure. The transitional risks and opportunities include for example future regulation, changing consumer preferences, and access to raw materials and workforce.
The responsibility of identifying and assessing climate-related risks is shared between Group Risk Management, the affected internal departments and Group subsidiaries. Risk Management takes over the coordinating role and provides the framework for the risk assessment whereas the individual departments are responsible for evaluating and managing their climate-related risks. The following chart shows the process of identifying and assessing climate-related risks.
The significance of climate-related risks is evaluated first by the Company's experts in the affected departments. They define their general relevance by a qualitatively categorizing risks into low, medium and high risk in either the short, medium or long term. If a risk is categorized as either medium or high and it is likely to occur in a relevant time frame, the potential negative impact is quantified. This quantification is taken into consideration when making relevant decisions which might be affected by the underlying risk. Short-term risks are mitigated by the respective departments as part of their daily business. Medium- and long-term developments are constantly monitored and included in strategic decision-making if necessary.
With its comprehensive and far-reaching climate strategy, HUGO BOSS sets out to monitor and manage its CO2 emissions along the entire value chain. The Company is one of the signatories of the
