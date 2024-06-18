TCFD REPORT 2023

> Sustainability Report 2023 TCFD Report 2023 By disclosing climate-related risks and opportunities in accordance with the recommendations of the Task Force for Climate Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), HUGO BOSS provides a summary of the measures taken to review and develop a strategy to manage the material risks and opportunities arising from climate change and the potential impact on its business. The underlying information and data in this report relate to the fiscal year 2023. We intend to update and expand its TCFD reporting on an annual basis to provide information on further progress in climate-related risk management. 1 Governance HUGO BOSS regards sustainability as an important element of its "CLAIM 5" strategy and thus as an integral part of our business activities. Consequently, being "Sustainable Throughout" is firmly embedded in our daily business activities. We are committed to protecting the planet and ensuring a viable future for tomorrow's generations. We want to make a meaningful difference. Our vision for sustainability is a planet free of waste and pollution. This vision is reflected in the five key pillars of our new sustainability strategy, "For A Bold & Better Future," which came to life in 2023. The overall responsibility for the sustainable development of the Group lies with the Managing Board. Strategic responsibility is assigned to the Group Strategy and Corporate Development division, which reports directly to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Operational responsibility along the supply chain lies with Business Operations, while Investor Relations is responsible for sustainability reporting. Both divisions report to the Chief Financial Officer (CFO)/ Chief Operations Officer (COO). He is also responsible for the central Sustainability Committee, which consists of representatives of the main business areas involved in sustainability topics and drives relevant decision-making processes in the area of sustainability. The Sustainability Committee serves as a key driver in advancing environmental, social and governance topics within the organization and ensures that sustainability is a core consideration in the company's operations and decision-making processes. The Sustainability Committee regularly analyzes, discusses and takes decisions on climate-related issues and informs the Managing Board about the progress and measures towards achieving the 1

TCFD Report 2023 Company's climate-related targets. In addition to this, specific Managing Board meetings are held on a case-by-case basis if there are relevant climate-related issues to discuss in more detail. Depending on the Scope of the issue under discussion, the responsibility lies with the respective board member and its organization. Responsibility is being shared if the issue involves more than one Board member. The Managing Board together with the Audit Committee of the Company's Supervisory Board have overall responsibility for managing and overseeing climate-related issues regarding the Group's business operations. Group Risk Management & Internal Controls informs both the Managing Board and the Audit Committee twice per year about climate-related risks and opportunities: the Managing Board by means of Managing Board meetings and the Supervisory Board via the Audit Committee meetings. The following chart shows the overall sustainability governance of HUGO BOSS, including Group Risk Management & Internal Controls which is responsible for coordinating climate-related risks and opportunities. SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE The Internal Audit department is an independent part of the governance system with objective assurance and consulting activities designed to add value and improve the organization's operations. It also supports the oversight function of both the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board reviewing compliance with and the effectiveness of the defined controls with regard to the accounts and business processes. The annual audit plan is coordinated with the Managing Board and the Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board. This is where key audit matters are defined. Some departments are audited on a regular basis, including Risk Management & Internal Controls which was last audited in fiscal year 2021. 2

TCFD Report 2023 2 Strategy and Risk Management Climate change has been identified as a main risk for HUGO BOSS, with the potential to impact business in the short (<1 years), medium (1-3 years) and long term (>3 years). The physical risks and opportunities that the Company faces from climate change include water scarcity and the risk of severe weather events damaging buildings and infrastructure. The transitional risks and opportunities include for example future regulation, changing consumer preferences, and access to raw materials and workforce. The responsibility of identifying and assessing climate-related risks is shared between Group Risk Management, the affected internal departments and Group subsidiaries. Risk Management is responsible for coordinating and providing a framework for risk assessment, while individual departments are responsible for assessing and managing their climate-relatedrisks. Climate-relatedrisks also include impacts on biodiversity and potential negative consequences for the Company resulting from the disruption of biodiversity. Due to the complexity of those risks, a multidisciplinary approach and integration into the company-widerisk management process is a prerequisite to successfully manage them. This integration of the climate related risk is illustrated by the following chart, it shows the process of identifying, assessing, mitigating and reporting these risks. RISK MANAGEMENT 3

TCFD Report 2023 The significance of climate-related risks is evaluated first by the Company's experts in the affected departments. They define their general relevance by qualitatively categorizing risks into low, medium and high risk in either the short, medium or long term. If a risk is categorized as either medium or high and it is likely to occur in a relevant time frame, the potential negative impact is quantified. This quantification is taken into consideration when making relevant decisions which might be affected by the underlying risk. Short-term risks are mitigated by the respective departments as part of their daily business. Medium- and long-term developments are constantly monitored and included in strategic decision-making if necessary. The following table shows the most relevant climate related risks identified in the course of the materiality assessment, which is integrated in the existing Enterprise Risk Management process. As part of this process, the first assessment is on a quantitative basis and will be continued with a quantification of the potential impacts influencing HUGO BOSS. At the end of the table, mitigation/resilience measures taken by the Company to address each respective risk are summarized. 4

TCFD Report 2023 CLIMATE-RELATED RISKS FOR HUGO BOSS Risk Regulatory risk Reputational risk Raw materials Limited access to Changes in consumer Water scarcity and Physical business scarcity labor due to climate demand due to security continuity risk (severe change-induced changes in seasonal climate events) demographic change weather Consequences  Increased pricing of GHG emissions  Enhanced reporting obligations  Regulation of existing products and services Potential  Increased operating impact costs  Increased compliance costs  Increased costs and/or reduced demand for products and services resulting from fines and judgements Time period Short- to medium-term relevance Mitigation /  Embedding resilience sustainability into overall business strategy  Constant monitoring of trends and developments that could potentially lead to increasing legal requirements Shifts in consumer preferences

Negative image of the textile industry

Increased stakeholder concern or negative stakeholder feedback

Reduced revenue from decreased demand for goods/services

Reduced revenue from negative impacts on workforce management and planning (e.g. employee attraction and retention)

Reduced capital availability Short- to long-term Public commitment to the targets within the framework of the UNFCCC Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action

Transparent reporting of target achievement and related measures Reduced availability of raw materials

Changes in raw material prices

Lower quality of raw materials

Increased production costs and less plannability

Decreased production volume leading to loss of sales

Loss of social license to operate Short- to long-term Constant monitoring of raw material prices and search for alternative materials.

Investing in new alternative technologies and raw materials, which contributes to decarbonizing the textile industry. Reduced production capacities

Longer product time

Political instability

Intercommunity violence

Increased labor costs

Changed sourcing portfolio

Delayed product supply Medium- to long term Balanced regional distribution to avoid dependencies

Actively managing and optimizing the sourcing portfolio  Reduced demand  Lower yields in raw  Damage to buildings for certain product material production and infrastructure groups in respective  Reduced capacity  Disruption of supply regions for water intensive chains processes like dyeing, tanning, printing and laundering  Loss of sales  Increased  Increased costs to  Loss of margin (if production costs repair damages products with  Increased regulatory  Increased insurance smaller margins penalties premiums/less replace those with  Lost social license to coverage higher margins) operate  Increased need for  Increased inventory  Damaged brand investments Increased business image  interruptions and delayed product supplies Medium- to long-term Medium- to long-term Long-term  Constant monitoring  Improving water  Monitoring the of consumption efficiency in the resilience of own patterns and Company's direct locations regarding consumer operations and severe climate preferences across the supply events.  Optimized and chain  Emergency plans to Decreasing water flexible merchandise  ensure business management pollution in the continuity production processes through chemical management along the supply chain  Water risk mapping 5

TCFD Report 2023 Physical climate risk assessment of HUGO BOSS' most relevant locations HUGO BOSS uses expert software that is specialized and science-backed on assessing climate change related risks including scenario analysis for both physical and transitional risks. The scenarios are based on the Representative Concentration Pathway (RCP), which is a greenhouse gas concentration (not emissions) trajectory adopted by the IPCC. Four pathways were used for climate modeling and research for the IPCC fifth Assessment Report (AR5). The pathways describe different climate futures, all of which are considered possible depending on the volume of greenhouse gases (GHG) emitted in the years to come. The RCPs - originally RCP2.6, RCP4.5, RCP6, and RCP8.5 are labelled after a possible range of radiative forcing values in the year 2100. The RCPs were chosen to represent a broad range of climate outcomes. The following table shows the range of temperature increase for each RCP scenario, the related emissions, and the general impact of those scenarios resulting from a physical and transitional risk perspective. Emissions pathway RCP 8.5 (3.2 - 5.4 °C) 7.0 (2.0 - 3.7 °C) 4.5 (1.7 - 3.2 °C) 2.6 (0.6 - 2.3 °C) (temperature) Emissions High emissions Moderate-high Low emissions Very low emissions emissions Physical risk impact Very high High Medium Low Transitional risk impact Low Medium High Very high Overview of analyzed physical risks Physical risks1 Temperature extremes Tropical cyclone Fluvial flooding Drought Wildfire Water stress Coastal flooding The following tables show which kind of physical risks are going to impact the locations, with the severity being ranked from left to right - the scenario analysis covers the four RCP scenarios mentioned before and the impact by decade up to 2100. The Company applied no minimum threshold for those physical risks, so that the potential Model Average Annual Loss can also be very low, especially for the fluvial flooding and wildfire risks. 1 Source of the used symbols is S&P Global 6

TCFD Report 2023 Offices and Warehouses Headquarters (Germany - Metzingen) Warehouse (Germany - Filderstadt) Warehouse (Germany - Wendlingen) Warehouse (Germany - Bad Urach) HUGO BOSS Ticino S.A. (Switzerland - Coldrerio) HUGO BOSS USA Inc. (Savannah) HUGO BOSS Canada, Inc. (Toronto) HUGO BOSS Hong Kong Ltd. HUGO BOSS China Retail Co. Ltd. (Shanghai) HUGO BOSS Mexico S.A. de C.V. (Miguel Hidalgo) Production sites (own & partners) HUGO BOSS Textile Industry Ltd. (Turkey) HUGO BOSS Shoes & Acc. Italia S.p.A. (Italy) Supplier Bangladesh Supplier Vietnam Supplier Tunisia Supplier Turkey Supplier Portugal Supplier Peru Supplier Bulgaria 7