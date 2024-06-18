TCFD REPORT 2023
By disclosing climate-related risks and opportunities in accordance with the recommendations of the Task Force for Climate Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), HUGO BOSS provides a summary of the measures taken to review and develop a strategy to manage the material risks and opportunities arising from climate change and the potential impact on its business. The underlying information and data in this report relate to the fiscal year 2023. We intend to update and expand its TCFD reporting on an annual basis to provide information on further progress in climate-related risk management.
1 Governance
HUGO BOSS regards sustainability as an important element of its "CLAIM 5" strategy and thus as an integral part of our business activities. Consequently, being "Sustainable Throughout" is firmly embedded in our daily business activities.
We are committed to protecting the planet and ensuring a viable future for tomorrow's generations. We want to make a meaningful difference. Our vision for sustainability is a planet free of waste and pollution. This vision is reflected in the five key pillars of our new sustainability strategy, "For A Bold & Better Future," which came to life in 2023.
The overall responsibility for the sustainable development of the Group lies with the Managing Board. Strategic responsibility is assigned to the Group Strategy and Corporate Development division, which reports directly to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Operational responsibility along the supply chain lies with Business Operations, while Investor Relations is responsible for sustainability reporting. Both divisions report to the Chief Financial Officer (CFO)/ Chief Operations Officer (COO). He is also responsible for the central Sustainability Committee, which consists of representatives of the main business areas involved in sustainability topics and drives relevant decision-making processes in the area of sustainability. The Sustainability Committee serves as a key driver in advancing environmental, social and governance topics within the organization and ensures that sustainability is a core consideration in the company's operations and decision-making processes.
The Sustainability Committee regularly analyzes, discusses and takes decisions on climate-related issues and informs the Managing Board about the progress and measures towards achieving the
TCFD Report 2023
Company's climate-related targets. In addition to this, specific Managing Board meetings are held on a case-by-case basis if there are relevant climate-related issues to discuss in more detail. Depending on the Scope of the issue under discussion, the responsibility lies with the respective board member and its organization. Responsibility is being shared if the issue involves more than one Board member.
The Managing Board together with the Audit Committee of the Company's Supervisory Board have overall responsibility for managing and overseeing climate-related issues regarding the Group's business operations. Group Risk Management & Internal Controls informs both the Managing Board and the Audit Committee twice per year about climate-related risks and opportunities: the Managing Board by means of Managing Board meetings and the Supervisory Board via the Audit Committee meetings.
The following chart shows the overall sustainability governance of HUGO BOSS, including Group Risk Management & Internal Controls which is responsible for coordinating climate-related risks and opportunities.
SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE
The Internal Audit department is an independent part of the governance system with objective assurance and consulting activities designed to add value and improve the organization's operations. It also supports the oversight function of both the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board reviewing compliance with and the effectiveness of the defined controls with regard to the accounts and business processes. The annual audit plan is coordinated with the Managing Board and the Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board. This is where key audit matters are defined. Some departments are audited on a regular basis, including Risk Management & Internal Controls which was last audited in fiscal year 2021.
TCFD Report 2023
2 Strategy and Risk Management
Climate change has been identified as a main risk for HUGO BOSS, with the potential to impact business in the short (<1 years), medium (1-3 years) and long term (>3 years). The physical risks and opportunities that the Company faces from climate change include water scarcity and the risk of severe weather events damaging buildings and infrastructure. The transitional risks and opportunities include for example future regulation, changing consumer preferences, and access to raw materials and workforce.
The responsibility of identifying and assessing climate-related risks is shared between Group Risk Management, the affected internal departments and Group subsidiaries. Risk Management is responsible for coordinating and providing a framework for risk assessment, while individual departments are responsible for assessing and managing their climate-relatedrisks. Climate-relatedrisks also include impacts on biodiversity and potential negative consequences for the Company resulting from the disruption of biodiversity. Due to the complexity of those risks, a multidisciplinary approach and integration into the company-widerisk management process is a prerequisite to successfully manage them. This integration of the climate related risk is illustrated by the following chart, it shows the process of identifying, assessing, mitigating and reporting these risks.
RISK MANAGEMENT
TCFD Report 2023
The significance of climate-related risks is evaluated first by the Company's experts in the affected departments. They define their general relevance by qualitatively categorizing risks into low, medium and high risk in either the short, medium or long term. If a risk is categorized as either medium or high and it is likely to occur in a relevant time frame, the potential negative impact is quantified. This quantification is taken into consideration when making relevant decisions which might be affected by the underlying risk. Short-term risks are mitigated by the respective departments as part of their daily business. Medium- and long-term developments are constantly monitored and included in strategic decision-making if necessary.
The following table shows the most relevant climate related risks identified in the course of the materiality assessment, which is integrated in the existing Enterprise Risk Management process. As part of this process, the first assessment is on a quantitative basis and will be continued with a quantification of the potential impacts influencing HUGO BOSS. At the end of the table, mitigation/resilience measures taken by the Company to address each respective risk are summarized.
TCFD Report 2023
CLIMATE-RELATED RISKS FOR HUGO BOSS
Risk
Regulatory risk
Reputational risk
Raw materials
Limited access to
Changes in consumer
Water scarcity and
Physical business
scarcity
labor due to climate
demand due to
security
continuity risk (severe
change-induced
changes in seasonal
climate events)
demographic change
weather
Consequences
Increased pricing of
GHG emissions
Enhanced reporting
obligations
Regulation of
existing products
and services
Potential
Increased operating
impact
costs
Increased
compliance costs
Increased costs
and/or reduced
demand for
products and
services resulting
from fines and
judgements
Time period
Short- to medium-term
relevance
Mitigation /
Embedding
resilience
sustainability into
overall business
strategy
Constant monitoring
of trends and
developments that could potentially lead to increasing legal requirements
- Shifts in consumer preferences
- Negative image of the textile industry
- Increased stakeholder concern or negative stakeholder feedback
- Reduced revenue from decreased demand for goods/services
- Reduced revenue from negative impacts on workforce management and planning (e.g. employee attraction and retention)
- Reduced capital availability
Short- to long-term
- Public commitment to the targets within the framework of the UNFCCC Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action
- Transparent reporting of target achievement and related measures
- Reduced availability of raw materials
- Changes in raw material prices
- Lower quality of raw materials
- Increased production costs and less plannability
- Decreased production volume leading to loss of sales
- Loss of social license to operate
Short- to long-term
- Constant monitoring of raw material prices and search for alternative materials.
- Investing in new alternative technologies and raw materials, which contributes to decarbonizing the textile industry.
- Reduced production capacities
- Longer product time
- Political instability
- Intercommunity violence
- Increased labor costs
- Changed sourcing portfolio
- Delayed product supply
Medium- to long term
- Balanced regional distribution to avoid dependencies
- Actively managing and optimizing the sourcing portfolio
Reduced demand
Lower yields in raw
Damage to buildings
for certain product
material production
and infrastructure
groups in respective
Reduced capacity
Disruption of supply
regions
for water intensive
chains
processes like
dyeing, tanning,
printing and
laundering
Loss of sales
Increased
Increased costs to
Loss of margin (if
production costs
repair damages
products with
Increased regulatory
Increased insurance
smaller margins
penalties
premiums/less
replace those with
Lost social license to
coverage
higher margins)
operate
Increased need for
Increased inventory
Damaged brand
investments
Increased business
image
interruptions and
delayed product
supplies
Medium- to long-term
Medium- to long-term
Long-term
Constant monitoring
Improving water
Monitoring the
of consumption
efficiency in the
resilience of own
patterns and
Company's direct
locations regarding
consumer
operations and
severe climate
preferences
across the supply
events.
Optimized and
chain
Emergency plans to
Decreasing water
flexible merchandise
ensure business
management
pollution in the
continuity
production
processes through
chemical
management along
the supply chain
Water risk mapping
TCFD Report 2023
Physical climate risk assessment of HUGO BOSS' most relevant locations
HUGO BOSS uses expert software that is specialized and science-backed on assessing climate change related risks including scenario analysis for both physical and transitional risks.
The scenarios are based on the Representative Concentration Pathway (RCP), which is a greenhouse gas concentration (not emissions) trajectory adopted by the IPCC. Four pathways were used for climate modeling and research for the IPCC fifth Assessment Report (AR5). The pathways describe different climate futures, all of which are considered possible depending on the volume of greenhouse gases (GHG) emitted in the years to come. The RCPs - originally RCP2.6, RCP4.5, RCP6, and RCP8.5
- are labelled after a possible range of radiative forcing values in the year 2100. The RCPs were chosen to represent a broad range of climate outcomes.
The following table shows the range of temperature increase for each RCP scenario, the related emissions, and the general impact of those scenarios resulting from a physical and transitional risk perspective.
Emissions pathway RCP
8.5 (3.2 - 5.4 °C)
7.0 (2.0 - 3.7 °C)
4.5 (1.7 - 3.2 °C)
2.6 (0.6 - 2.3 °C)
(temperature)
Emissions
High emissions
Moderate-high
Low emissions
Very low
emissions
emissions
Physical risk impact
Very high
High
Medium
Low
Transitional risk impact
Low
Medium
High
Very high
Overview of analyzed physical risks
Physical risks1
Temperature extremes
Tropical cyclone
Fluvial flooding
Drought
Wildfire
Water stress
Coastal flooding
The following tables show which kind of physical risks are going to impact the locations, with the severity being ranked from left to right - the scenario analysis covers the four RCP scenarios mentioned before and the impact by decade up to 2100. The Company applied no minimum threshold for those physical risks, so that the potential Model Average Annual Loss can also be very low, especially for the fluvial flooding and wildfire risks.
1 Source of the used symbols is S&P Global
TCFD Report 2023
Offices and Warehouses
Headquarters (Germany - Metzingen)
Warehouse (Germany - Filderstadt)
Warehouse (Germany - Wendlingen)
Warehouse (Germany - Bad Urach)
HUGO BOSS Ticino S.A. (Switzerland - Coldrerio)
HUGO BOSS USA Inc. (Savannah)
HUGO BOSS Canada, Inc. (Toronto)
HUGO BOSS Hong Kong Ltd.
HUGO BOSS China Retail Co. Ltd. (Shanghai)
HUGO BOSS Mexico S.A. de C.V. (Miguel Hidalgo)
Production sites (own & partners)
HUGO BOSS Textile Industry Ltd. (Turkey)
HUGO BOSS Shoes & Acc. Italia S.p.A. (Italy)
Supplier Bangladesh
Supplier Vietnam
Supplier Tunisia
Supplier Turkey
Supplier Portugal
Supplier Peru
Supplier Bulgaria
TCFD Report 2023
Point of sales (POS)
POS Germany
POS United States
POS France
POS Dubai
Physical climate risk adaptation
The most relevant adverse impact by physical climate change related causes is due to temperature extremes. HUGO BOSS considers the following four drivers causing financial damage to the business, all caused by high temperatures:
- Cooling costs
- Employee productivity
- Revenue impact
- HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) degradation
For all locations that have been analysed, the biggest financial impact might be caused by a decreasing employee productivity in the future, also resulting from health challenges that could lead to more sick days. Independent of the identification of this new negative impact on employee productivity, we are already focusing on initiatives to support the health of our employees thereby maximizing employee productivity. In order to identify a decreasing employee productivity due to increasing temperatures at an early stage, the local management is encouraged to monitor the developments and to receive feedback from the employees. If necessary, the local management will implement mitigations to compensate the loss of employee productivity.
Other physical hazards are expected to be less significant than temperature extremes based on their financial impact on HUGO BOSS' locations and their performance. The few locations close to the coast without any elevation are endangered by a rising sea level. A more common potential impact for our locations is resulting from increasing fluvial floodings, but the modelled annual average loss is lower than the consequences of temperature extremes for all locations.
Resilience of HUGO BOSS' strategy
Based on the assessment of the identified transitional and physical climate related risks and the actions in place to mitigate those risks, HUGO BOSS is well prepared to cope with challenges resulting from increasing temperatures and climate change. Based on the current scenarios analysis, also covering the high emissions and warming scenario RCP 8.5 (3.2 - 5.4 °C), the physical risks of our most important locations are not requiring us to relocate or invest heavily in our main offices, productions sites or warehouses by the end of the century.
By successfully executing its "CLAIM 5" strategy that includes sustainability throughout the entire value chain as a key criterion for success, we mitigate the potentially high transitional risks pro-actively, like the regulatory and reputational risks as well as the risk of a change in consumer demand, resulting from a 2°C and lower scenario (RCP 2.6 ranging from 0.6 - 2.3 °C). Reputational risks and the changing
