Hugo Boss AG is a Germany-based developer and marketer of men's and women's clothing and accessories for the international fashion market. Its product portfolio comprises apparel, eveningwear and sportswear, as well as shoes and leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles and writing instruments. The Company's brand portfolio comprises BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO: BOSS comprises business wear, leisurewear and evening apparel, as well as watches, eyewear and fragrances produced under license; BOSS Orange focuses on urban casual wear; BOSS Green comprises sportswear and HUGO provides apparel for both business and leisure, as well as shoes, accessories and licensed fragrances.