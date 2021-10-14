Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hugo Boss AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HUGO BOSS : records strong top- and bottom-line improvements in Q3 2021

10/14/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

And raises guidance for full year 2021

  • Currency-adjusted Group sales increase 40% to EUR 755 million, up 7% vs. Q3 2019
  • EBIT amounts to EUR 85 million, up 3% vs. Q3 2019
  • FY 2021 outlook: Currency-adjusted Group sales now expected to increase by around 40% against the prior year; EBIT now expected between EUR 175 million and EUR 200 million

In light of a further strong acceleration in its business recovery in the third quarter of 2021, for the first time, HUGO BOSS recorded sales and earnings above pre-pandemic levels, thereby significantly exceeding overall market expectations. On a preliminary basis, currency-adjusted Group sales increased 40% as compared to the prior-year period. In Group currency, revenues were up 42%, totaling EUR 755 million in the three-month period (Q3 2020: EUR 533 million). Compared to the third quarter of 2019, currency-adjusted Group sales increased 7% (Q3 2019: EUR 720 million), driven by a particular strong performance in Europe and the Americas.

In Europe, sales increased 38% as compared to the prior-year period, translating into sales growth of 9% on a two-year stack basis, both currency-adjusted. In the Americas, sales almost doubled versus the prior-year level, up 94% currency-adjusted. Consequently, currency-adjusted sales exceeded 2019 levels by 14%. In Asia/Pacific, where renewed COVID‑19 related restrictions, including temporary store closures, weighed on consumer sentiment in various key markets, sales remained 1% below the prior-year level and 14% below that of 2019. While also in mainland China, sales decreased 9% against the prior-year level, they were up 15% on a two-year stack basis.

Sales in the Company's own retail business were up 40% on the prior-year level, translating into growth of 13% on a two-year stack basis, both currency-adjusted. The Group's own online business continued its robust performance also in the third quarter of 2021, posting strong double-digit growth of 37% versus the prior-year period, and growth of 127% on a two-year stack basis, both currency-adjusted. In the wholesale channel, currency-adjusted sales also grew 40% versus the prior-year period, and remained only 1% below 2019 levels.

In the third quarter of 2021, on a preliminary basis, HUGO BOSS generated an operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 85 million, well above the prior-year level (Q3 2020: EUR 15 million). This development reflects the strong Group sales development as well as operating expense leverage, particularly within own retail. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, EBIT was up 3% (Q3 2019: EUR 83 million).

In light of the strong top- and bottom-line performance in the third quarter, HUGO BOSS increases its outlook for the current fiscal year. The Company now forecasts Group sales in fiscal year 2021 to increase by around 40% currency-adjusted (prior guidance: currency-adjusted increase between 30% and 35%; 2020: EUR 1,946 million), with contribution expected from all regions. EBIT is now forecast to come to a level of between EUR 175 million and EUR 200 million in fiscal year 2021 (prior guidance: between EUR 125 million and EUR 175 million; 2020: minus EUR 236 million).

HUGO BOSS will publish its full third quarter 2021 results on November 4 (7:30 a.m. CET). Conference calls, including webcasts, will also be held on that day for media representatives as well as financial analysts and investors.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Carolin Westermann
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 7123 94-86321
E-mail: carolin_westermann@hugoboss.com

Christian Stöhr
Vice President Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7123 94-87563
E-mail: christian_stoehr@hugoboss.com

GROUP.HUGOBOSS.COM
TWITTER: @HUGOBOSS
LINKEDIN: HUGO BOSS

Disclaimer

Hugo Boss AG published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 18:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HUGO BOSS AG
02:24pHUGO BOSS : raises 2021 outlook after strong third quarter
RE
02:12pHUGO BOSS : records strong top- and bottom-line improvements in Q3 2021
PU
02:02pHUGO BOSS : records strong top- and bottom-line improvements in Q3 2021 and raises guidanc..
PU
01:37pHUGO BOSS AG : Hugo boss records strong top- and bottom-line improvements in q3 2021 and r..
DJ
05:12aHUGO BOSS : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/11ANALYST RECOMMANDATIONS : AstraZeneca, Comcast, Exxon, Starbucks...
10/11HUGO BOSS : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/11HUGO BOSS : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies
MD
10/07HUGO BOSS : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
10/07HUGO BOSS : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUGO BOSS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 606 M 3 019 M 3 019 M
Net income 2021 109 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2021 916 M 1 061 M 1 061 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 3 621 M 4 195 M 4 194 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 13 381
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart HUGO BOSS AG
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 52,46 €
Average target price 56,08 €
Spread / Average Target 6,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG92.23%4 190
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE27.99%381 191
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.15.14%52 018
V.F. CORPORATION-15.35%28 388
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED52.53%26 032
MONCLER S.P.A.15.56%18 074