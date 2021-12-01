Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Hugo Boss AG
  News
  Summary
    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
  Report
12/01 05:01:46 am
51.93 EUR   +0.60%
04:41aHUGO BOSS : secures loan with sustainability component for the first time
PU
03:07aMARKETMIND : Transitory, you are toast
RE
11/24MARKETMIND : Brace for it
RE
HUGO BOSS : secures loan with sustainability component for the first time

12/01/2021 | 04:41am EST
HUGO BOSS has secured a syndicated loan with a sustainability component for the first time. This means that the interest rate for the EUR 600 million loan is also linked to the fulfillment of clearly defined sustainability criteria. The syndicated loan is classified as sustainable finance and therefore meets important environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The interest rate will be adjusted annually based on the achievement of target values defined by HUGO BOSS across four ESG areas: the reduction of CO2 emissions, the share of women in management positions, fair working conditions at suppliers, as well as the use of more sustainable cotton.

The syndicated loan aims at providing the company with additional financial flexibility to ensure the successful execution of its 'CLAIM 5' growth strategy. There, the topic of sustainability to which HUGO BOSS attaches great importance, is also firmly anchored. During the next years, the company will further intensify its sustainability efforts. With its efforts already made and sustainability targets set for the future, only recently, HUGO BOSS has been included in the renowned Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) World for the fifth consecutive time. Further information on the targets set and the associated measures can be found in the Sustainability Report or here on the Group website.

Disclaimer

Hugo Boss AG published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 09:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 722 M 3 085 M 3 085 M
Net income 2021 121 M 137 M 137 M
Net Debt 2021 871 M 987 M 987 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 3 563 M 4 016 M 4 038 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 13 468
Free-Float 76,2%
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 51,62 €
Average target price 61,50 €
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Heinrich Grieder Chief Executive Officer
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labor Relations
Hermann G. Waldemer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heiko Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Iris Epple-Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUGO BOSS AG89.15%4 016
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE34.39%389 877
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.30.57%58 989
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED66.23%29 678
V.F. CORPORATION-16.02%28 174
MONCLER S.P.A.27.80%19 471