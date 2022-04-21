HUGO BOSS : to launch Resale Platform "HUGO BOSS Pre-Loved"

HUGO BOSS is set to invite customers to buy pre-owned items as they would new, with the launch of a premium resale platform in the third quarter of 2022. HUGO BOSS Pre-Loved will offer a curated assortment of clothing that has been traded in by existing customers. The initiative supports HUGO BOSS' wide-ranging sustainability efforts as part of its CLAIM 5 strategy.



A simple online process will allow customers to return used items to HUGO BOSS in exchange for credit that can be spent online, on new or pre-owned items, or in store. Once fully quality checked, the pre-owned products will become part of a curated second-hand assortment for sale on HUGO BOSS Pre-Loved, ready to begin a second life in a new wardrobe. The service will initially feature clothing, with accessories planned to be added in the future.



The resale service will be operated by FAUME, a premium provider offering a convenient and seamless online trade-in experience, and will be accessible through the hugoboss.com online store. HUGO BOSS Pre-Loved will be launched in France, with the platform planned to expand to Germany, the UK, and the U.S. in 2025.



Globally, resale is a fast-growing market that reduces the environmental impact of the fashion industry, and already represents a market volume of USD 30-40 billion worldwide. Buying second-hand saves an average of 44% of CO2 emissions when compared to buying new, while the circular nature of the resale business helps to reduce clothing waste.



Care & repair service and CIRCULAR products to complement resale

In another step to further extend the lifecycle of its products, HUGO BOSS will launch a care and repair service in selected German stores later this year, with more key markets to follow. The service will cover the repair of suits, jeans, shoes, jersey products, and leather goods, helping to ensure that these items can be enjoyed by consumers even longer.

"The high quality of our products allows them to have several lives, and our entry into the growing resale market is a natural step for us as a company," says Heiko Schäfer, Chief Operating Officer of HUGO BOSS. "HUGO BOSS Pre-Loved will support our move towards a circular business model, while our repair service will allow customers to wear their favorite pieces for even longer and reduce consumption of scarce resources."

The new initiatives move HUGO BOSS closer towards its sustainability ambitions, which include the goal that eight out of ten products are circular by 2030. Extensive circular design trainings have already taken place within the design teams at the company, in order to incorporate the topic at the very first point of product development.



The HUGO BOSS CIRCULAR Product Policy, which includes detailed guidelines for circular design and the strict criteria for circular products, will be published by the end of April 2022, creating even more transparency around this topic. A CIRCULAR product at HUGO BOSS must meet three requirements: to be made from renewable or recycled materials, fully recyclable, and designed for longevity.



The company has made a clear commitment to limiting its resource consumption wherever possible, and the strategic goal of an end-to-end circular business model is firmly within its sights.

