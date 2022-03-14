|
Hugo Boss : 2021 Revenue Breakdown
2021 sales breakdown
|
|
(in EUR million)
|
|
Q1/21
|
|
Q2/21
|
H1/21
|
|
Q3/21
|
9M/21
|
|
Q4/21
|
H2/21
|
|
FY/21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
497
|
629
|
|
1,126
|
755
|
|
1,881
|
905
|
|
1,660
|
|
2,786
|
|
|
Sales by segments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe incl. Middle East and Africa
|
299
|
385
|
|
684
|
512
|
|
1,197
|
546
|
|
1,058
|
|
1,742
|
|
|
Americas
|
80
|
123
|
|
203
|
144
|
|
347
|
197
|
|
341
|
|
543
|
|
|
Asia/Pacific
|
101
|
104
|
|
205
|
77
|
|
282
|
141
|
|
218
|
|
423
|
|
|
Licenses
|
17
|
17
|
|
34
|
21
|
|
55
|
22
|
|
43
|
|
77
|
|
|
Sales by distribution channel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brick-and-mortar retail
|
212
|
353
|
|
565
|
408
|
|
973
|
539
|
|
947
|
|
1,512
|
|
|
Brick-and-mortar wholesale
|
151
|
119
|
|
270
|
201
|
|
471
|
177
|
|
377
|
|
647
|
|
|
Digital
|
117
|
139
|
|
256
|
125
|
|
382
|
167
|
|
293
|
|
549
|
|
|
Licenses
|
17
|
17
|
|
34
|
21
|
|
55
|
22
|
|
43
|
|
77
|
|
|
Sales by brand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BOSS Menswear
|
386
|
500
|
|
886
|
585
|
|
1,471
|
710
|
|
1,295
|
|
2,181
|
|
|
BOSS Womenswear
|
36
|
41
|
|
77
|
52
|
|
129
|
63
|
|
115
|
|
192
|
|
|
HUGO
|
76
|
87
|
|
163
|
117
|
|
280
|
132
|
|
250
|
|
413
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Hugo Boss AG published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 15:13:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about HUGO BOSS AG
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on HUGO BOSS AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
3 161 M
3 461 M
3 461 M
|Net income 2022
|
180 M
197 M
197 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
496 M
543 M
543 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|17,5x
|Yield 2022
|2,27%
|
|Capitalization
|
3 146 M
3 444 M
3 444 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,15x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,05x
|Nbr of Employees
|13 468
|Free-Float
|-
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|18
|Last Close Price
|
45,58 €
|Average target price
|
61,82 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
35,6%