    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
03/14 11:40:02 am
47.46 EUR   +4.12%
HUGO BOSS : 2021 Revenue Breakdown
08:31aHUGO BOSS : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
03/11Hugo Boss AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
Hugo Boss : 2021 Revenue Breakdown

03/14/2022 | 11:14am EDT
2021 sales breakdown

(in EUR million)

Q1/21

Q2/21

H1/21

Q3/21

9M/21

Q4/21

H2/21

FY/21

Sales

497

629

1,126

755

1,881

905

1,660

2,786

Sales by segments

Europe incl. Middle East and Africa

299

385

684

512

1,197

546

1,058

1,742

Americas

80

123

203

144

347

197

341

543

Asia/Pacific

101

104

205

77

282

141

218

423

Licenses

17

17

34

21

55

22

43

77

Sales by distribution channel

Brick-and-mortar retail

212

353

565

408

973

539

947

1,512

Brick-and-mortar wholesale

151

119

270

201

471

177

377

647

Digital

117

139

256

125

382

167

293

549

Licenses

17

17

34

21

55

22

43

77

Sales by brand

BOSS Menswear

386

500

886

585

1,471

710

1,295

2,181

BOSS Womenswear

36

41

77

52

129

63

115

192

HUGO

76

87

163

117

280

132

250

413

Disclaimer

Hugo Boss AG published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
