Hugo Boss AG is a Germany-based developer and marketer of men's and women's clothing and accessories for the international fashion market. Its product portfolio comprises apparel, eveningwear and sportswear, as well as shoes and leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, childrenâs fashion, home textiles and writing instruments. The Company's brand portfolio comprises BOSS, BOSS Orange, Camel, Green, Black, Blue and HUGO and others: BOSS comprises business wear, leisurewear and evening apparel, as well as watches, eyewear and fragrances; BOSS Orange and BOSS Camel focuses on womenswear; BOSS Green comprises sportswear and BOSS Black focuses on modern tailoring, BOSS Blue focuses on denimwear, HUGO provides apparel for both business and leisure, as well as shoes, accessories and licensed fragrances.