AlphaValue confirms its 'Add' recommendation on Hugo Boss shares, with a (6 month) target price raised from €42 to €46.6, which represents 12.5% upside potential.

According to analysts, this higher TP follows a new analyst monitoring the stock, and the adoption of a dual valuation approach, combining methods based on the company's fundamentals ('intrinsic valuation') and a peer group comparison ('relative valuation').

The broker also notes that EPS forecasts for 2025 and 2026 have "changed little."