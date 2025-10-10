AlphaValue confirms its 'Add' recommendation on Hugo Boss shares, with a (6 month) target price raised from €42 to €46.6, which represents 12.5% upside potential.
According to analysts, this higher TP follows a new analyst monitoring the stock, and the adoption of a dual valuation approach, combining methods based on the company's fundamentals ('intrinsic valuation') and a peer group comparison ('relative valuation').
The broker also notes that EPS forecasts for 2025 and 2026 have "changed little."
Hugo Boss AG is a Germany-based developer and marketer of men's and women's clothing and accessories for the international fashion market. Its product portfolio comprises apparel, eveningwear and sportswear, as well as shoes and leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, childrenâs fashion, home textiles and writing instruments. The Company's brand portfolio comprises BOSS, BOSS Orange, Camel, Green, Black, Blue and HUGO and others: BOSS comprises business wear, leisurewear and evening apparel, as well as watches, eyewear and fragrances; BOSS Orange and BOSS Camel focuses on womenswear; BOSS Green comprises sportswear and BOSS Black focuses on modern tailoring, BOSS Blue focuses on denimwear, HUGO provides apparel for both business and leisure, as well as shoes, accessories and licensed fragrances.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.