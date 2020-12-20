Hugo Boss : BOSS teams up with the NBA to release limited-edition capsule collections in 2021

Metzingen, December 17, 2020. As the National Basketball Association (NBA) prepares to tip off the 2020-2021 NBA season on December 22, HUGO BOSS and the league are collaborating to launch two co-branded BOSS and NBA capsule collections next year.

The initial launch will feature co-branded BOSS and NBA styles with the NBA league logo as well as nine team logos, including the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors.

'The NBA has put basketball on the world map of international sports, making it a global cultural phenomenon,' said Ingo Wilts, Chief Brand Officer HUGO BOSS AG. 'The collaboration is therefore an exciting opportunity for BOSS to strengthen our brand awareness, especially amongst U.S. customers and a younger target group. In addition, it emphasizes our ambition to continuously expand the share of casualwear in our collections in the years to come.'

Beginning in February 2021, the first capsule collection will be available in North America and South America exclusively at BOSS Stores, online and across select wholesale partners such as Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom. The accompanying BOSS and NBA campaign will star a high-profile NBA sports talent to be revealed in February.

A second collection for Fall/Winter 2021 will launch in stores October 2021 with distribution expanding into Europe.



