Hugo Boss : Change in Corporate Communications at HUGO BOSS

Metzingen, September 21, 2020

Dr. Hjördis Kettenbach, Head of Corporate Communications at HUGO BOSS AG, will leave the company at her own request as

of September 30, 2020. Hjördis Kettenbach has worked successfully for the Group for more than twenty years. During her tenure, she has been responsible for the company's global Corporate Communications activities and worked closely with

several Chief Executive Officers. In addition, she acted as the Group's spokesperson and led the international Arts Sponsorship program.

'We would like to thank Hjördis Kettenbach for her many years of strong

commitment to our company. We wish her continued success and all the best for her

personal and professional future,' says Yves Müller, Spokesperson of the Managing

Board of HUGO BOSS AG.

'I am very pleased to having served this great company for more than two decades in

such a prominent position. I will always remain connected to HUGO BOSS. Now a

new task awaits me, which I am also very much looking forward to,' says Hjördis

Kettenbach.

In this context, the company has appointed Carolin Westermann (39) as new Head of Corporate Communications with effect from October 1, 2020. In her new role, Carolin Westermann will report into Christian Stöhr (39), who will be promoted to Senior

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications of HUGO BOSS AG in the course thereof.

'I am pleased that with Carolin Westermann, we can appoint an excellent internal

candidate to the position of Head of Corporate Communications. She draws on long

HUGO BOSS experience and brings outstanding expertise in the area of Corporate

Communications', comments Yves Müller.

Carolin Westermann looks back at more than 12 years of national and international experience across different areas of Corporate Communications. She joined HUGO BOSS in 2013 where since then she has assumed various roles and responsibilities in Corporate Communications, Corporate Responsibility and Sponsorship. During this time, she has already actively supported the Group's global external communication activities.

