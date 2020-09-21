Log in
Hugo Boss : Change in Corporate Communications at HUGO BOSS

09/21/2020 | 07:45am EDT

Metzingen, September 21, 2020

Dr. Hjördis Kettenbach, Head of Corporate Communications at HUGO BOSS AG, will leave the company at her own request as
of September 30, 2020. Hjördis Kettenbach has worked successfully for the Group for more than twenty years. During her tenure, she has been responsible for the company's global Corporate Communications activities and worked closely with
several Chief Executive Officers. In addition, she acted as the Group's spokesperson and led the international Arts Sponsorship program.

'We would like to thank Hjördis Kettenbach for her many years of strong
commitment to our company. We wish her continued success and all the best for her
personal and professional future,' says Yves Müller, Spokesperson of the Managing
Board of HUGO BOSS AG.

'I am very pleased to having served this great company for more than two decades in
such a prominent position. I will always remain connected to HUGO BOSS. Now a
new task awaits me, which I am also very much looking forward to,' says Hjördis
Kettenbach.

In this context, the company has appointed Carolin Westermann (39) as new Head of Corporate Communications with effect from October 1, 2020. In her new role, Carolin Westermann will report into Christian Stöhr (39), who will be promoted to Senior
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications of HUGO BOSS AG in the course thereof.

'I am pleased that with Carolin Westermann, we can appoint an excellent internal
candidate to the position of Head of Corporate Communications. She draws on long
HUGO BOSS experience and brings outstanding expertise in the area of Corporate
Communications', comments Yves Müller.

Carolin Westermann looks back at more than 12 years of national and international experience across different areas of Corporate Communications. She joined HUGO BOSS in 2013 where since then she has assumed various roles and responsibilities in Corporate Communications, Corporate Responsibility and Sponsorship. During this time, she has already actively supported the Group's global external communication activities.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Christian Stöhr
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7123 94-87563
E-mail: christian_stoehr@hugoboss.com

Disclaimer

Hugo Boss AG published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 11:44:02 UTC
