    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS AG

(BOSS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/08 11:45:09 am EDT
52.35 EUR   +0.87%
Hugo Boss : Consolidated financial statements 2021

04/08/2022 | 11:21am EDT
CHAPTER 4

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

196

201

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021

197

218 Notes to the Consolidated Income Statement

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

226 Notes to the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

261 Other Notes

269 Managing Board

270 Supervisory Board

198

271 Additional Disclosures on the Members of the

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Supervisory Board and the Managing Board

272 Publication

273 Shareholdings of HUGO BOSS AG

199

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

200

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

195

1

2

3

4

5

TO OUR

COMBINED

CORPORATE

CONSOLIDATED

ADDITIONAL

SHAREHOLDERS

MANAGEMENT REPORT

GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INFORMATION

1

2

3

4

5

TO OUR

COMBINED

CORPORATE

CONSOLIDATED

ADDITIONAL

SHAREHOLDERS

MANAGEMENT REPORT

GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INFORMATION

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2021

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (IN EUR THOUSAND)

Notes

2021

2020

Sales

(1)

2,786,110

1,945,843

Cost of sales

(1)

(1,065,301)

(758,641)

Gross profit

1,720,809

1,187,202

In % of sales

61.8

61.0

Selling and distribution expenses

(2)

(1,190,623)

(1,137,977)

Administration expenses

(3)

(302,187)

(284,843)

Operating result (EBIT)

228,000

(235,618)

Net interest income/expenses

(20,688)

(26,168)

Other interest and similar income

1,869

2,281

Interest and similar expenses

(22,557)

(28,449)

Other financial items

(10,437)

(11,450)

Financial result

(4)

(31,125)

(37,618)

Earnings before taxes

196,874

(273,236)

Income taxes

(5)

(52,749)

54,054

Net income

144,125

(219,182)

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent company

137,339

(219,593)

Non-controlling interests

6,786

412

Earnings per share (EUR)1

(6)

1.99

(3)

Dividend per share (EUR)2

(16)

0.70

0.04

196

1 Basic and diluted earnings per share.

2

2021: Proposed dividend.

1

2

3

4

5

TO OUR

COMBINED

CORPORATE

CONSOLIDATED

ADDITIONAL

SHAREHOLDERS

MANAGEMENT REPORT

GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INFORMATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2021

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (IN EUR THOUSAND)

2021

2020

Net income

144,125

(219,182)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

8,635

(4,071)

Items may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Currency differences

31,160

(18,707)

Gains/losses from cash flow hedges

(1,402)

(3,153)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

38,393

(25,931)

Total comprehensive income

182,518

(245,113)

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent company

174,337

(245,054)

Non-controlling interests

8,180

(58)

Total comprehensive income

182,518

(245,113)

197

1

2

3

4

5

TO OUR

COMBINED

CORPORATE

CONSOLIDATED

ADDITIONAL

SHAREHOLDERS

MANAGEMENT REPORT

GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INFORMATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

as of December 31, 2021

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (IN EUR THOUSAND)

Assets

Notes

2021

2020

Property, plant and equipment1

(8)

417,974

404,013

Intangible assets

(8)

163,632

170,272

Right-of-use assets1

(9)

695,092

747,969

Deferred tax assets

(5)

160,163

171,212

Non-current financial assets

(11), (22)

19,570

21,476

Other non-current assets

(11)

1,125

628

Non-current assets

1,457,556

1,515,570

Inventories

(12)

605,554

618,458

Trade receivables

(13)

234,527

172,001

Current tax receivables

(5)

14,655

18,484

Current financial assets

(11), (22)

27,465

20,717

Other current assets

(11)

111,071

99,985

Cash and cash equivalents

(14)

284,694

125,277

Current assets

1,277,966

1,054,922

Total

2,735,522

2,570,492

Equity and liabilities

Subscribed capital

(15)

70,400

70,400

Own shares

(15)

(42,363)

(42,363)

Capital reserve

399

399

Retained earnings

849,603

706,391

Accumulated other comprehensive income

47,348

18,984

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company

925,387

753,811

Non-controlling interests

14,306

6,126

Group equity

939,693

759,937

Non-current provisions

(17), (18), (19)

101,846

91,216

Non-current financial liabilities

(20), (22)

103,445

196,053

Non-current lease liabilities

(9)

601,156

649,400

Deferred tax liabilities

(5)

10,643

12,541

Other non-current liabilities

(21)

896

1,617

Non-current liabilities

817,986

950,827

Current provisions1

(17)

99,093

79,439

Current financial liabilities

(20), (22)

32,025

84,585

Current lease liabilities

(9)

193,429

212,876

Income tax payables

(5)

28,364

41,525

Trade and other payables

464,408

299,237

Other current liabilities1

(21)

160,524

142,066

Current liabilities

977,843

859,728

Total

2,735,522

2,570,492

198

1 Amounts shown differ from those reported in the previous year due to reclassifications

1

2

3

4

5

TO OUR

COMBINED

CORPORATE

CONSOLIDATED

ADDITIONAL

SHAREHOLDERS

MANAGEMENT REPORT

GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INFORMATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2021

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (IN EUR THOUSAND)

Notes

January 1, 2020

Net income Other income

Comprehensive income

Dividend payment

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

December 31, 2020

Subscribed capital

(15)

70,400

70,400

Own shares

(15)

(42,363)

(42,363)

Capital reserve

399

399

Retained earningsLegal reserves

6,641

6,641

Other reserves

926,175

(219,593)

(4,071)

(223,664)

(2,761)

699,750

Accumulated othercomprehensive income

Gains/losses

Currency from cash flow translation hedges

39,194

(18,237)

(18,237)

20,957

1,180

(3,153)

(3,153)

(1,973)

Total before non-controlling interests

1,001,627

(219,593)

(25,461)

(245,054)

Annual Report 2021

Group equityNon-controlling interests

41

Group equity

1,001,668

412 (219,182)

(470) (25,931)

(58) (245,113)

(2,761) (2,761)

753,811

6,143 6,143

6,126 759,937

Net income Other income

January 1, 2021

Comprehensive income

Dividend payment

31. Dezember 2021

70,400

(42,363)

399

6,641

699,750

20,957

(1,973)

753,811

6,126

759,937

137,339

137,339

6,786

144,125

8,635

29,766

(1,402)

36,999

1,394

38,393

145,974

29,766

(1,402)

174,337

8,180

182,518

(2,761)

(2,761)

(2,761)

70,400

(42,363)

399

6,641

842,963

50,723

(3,375)

925,387

14,306

939,693

199

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hugo Boss AG published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 15:19:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
