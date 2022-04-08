Hugo Boss : Consolidated financial statements 2021

CHAPTER 4 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 196 201 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021 197 218 Notes to the Consolidated Income Statement CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 226 Notes to the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 261 Other Notes 269 Managing Board 270 Supervisory Board 198 271 Additional Disclosures on the Members of the CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Supervisory Board and the Managing Board 272 Publication 273 Shareholdings of HUGO BOSS AG 199 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 200 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 195 1 2 3 4 5 TO OUR COMBINED CORPORATE CONSOLIDATED ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDERS MANAGEMENT REPORT GOVERNANCE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS INFORMATION

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2021

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (IN EUR THOUSAND)

Notes 2021 2020 Sales (1) 2,786,110 1,945,843 Cost of sales (1) (1,065,301) (758,641) Gross profit 1,720,809 1,187,202 In % of sales 61.8 61.0 Selling and distribution expenses (2) (1,190,623) (1,137,977) Administration expenses (3) (302,187) (284,843) Operating result (EBIT) 228,000 (235,618) Net interest income/expenses (20,688) (26,168) Other interest and similar income 1,869 2,281 Interest and similar expenses (22,557) (28,449) Other financial items (10,437) (11,450) Financial result (4) (31,125) (37,618) Earnings before taxes 196,874 (273,236) Income taxes (5) (52,749) 54,054 Net income 144,125 (219,182) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent company 137,339 (219,593) Non-controlling interests 6,786 412 Earnings per share (EUR)1 (6) 1.99 (3) Dividend per share (EUR)2 (16) 0.70 0.04 196 1 Basic and diluted earnings per share.

2021: Proposed dividend.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2021

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (IN EUR THOUSAND)

2021 2020 Net income 144,125 (219,182) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 8,635 (4,071) Items may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency differences 31,160 (18,707) Gains/losses from cash flow hedges (1,402) (3,153) Other comprehensive income, net of tax 38,393 (25,931) Total comprehensive income 182,518 (245,113) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent company 174,337 (245,054) Non-controlling interests 8,180 (58) Total comprehensive income 182,518 (245,113) 197

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

as of December 31, 2021

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (IN EUR THOUSAND)

Assets Notes 2021 2020 Property, plant and equipment1 (8) 417,974 404,013 Intangible assets (8) 163,632 170,272 Right-of-use assets1 (9) 695,092 747,969 Deferred tax assets (5) 160,163 171,212 Non-current financial assets (11), (22) 19,570 21,476 Other non-current assets (11) 1,125 628 Non-current assets 1,457,556 1,515,570 Inventories (12) 605,554 618,458 Trade receivables (13) 234,527 172,001 Current tax receivables (5) 14,655 18,484 Current financial assets (11), (22) 27,465 20,717 Other current assets (11) 111,071 99,985 Cash and cash equivalents (14) 284,694 125,277 Current assets 1,277,966 1,054,922 Total 2,735,522 2,570,492 Equity and liabilities Subscribed capital (15) 70,400 70,400 Own shares (15) (42,363) (42,363) Capital reserve 399 399 Retained earnings 849,603 706,391 Accumulated other comprehensive income 47,348 18,984 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company 925,387 753,811 Non-controlling interests 14,306 6,126 Group equity 939,693 759,937 Non-current provisions (17), (18), (19) 101,846 91,216 Non-current financial liabilities (20), (22) 103,445 196,053 Non-current lease liabilities (9) 601,156 649,400 Deferred tax liabilities (5) 10,643 12,541 Other non-current liabilities (21) 896 1,617 Non-current liabilities 817,986 950,827 Current provisions1 (17) 99,093 79,439 Current financial liabilities (20), (22) 32,025 84,585 Current lease liabilities (9) 193,429 212,876 Income tax payables (5) 28,364 41,525 Trade and other payables 464,408 299,237 Other current liabilities1 (21) 160,524 142,066 Current liabilities 977,843 859,728 Total 2,735,522 2,570,492 198 1 Amounts shown differ from those reported in the previous year due to reclassifications

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2021

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (IN EUR THOUSAND)

Notes

January 1, 2020

Net income Other income

Comprehensive income

Dividend payment

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

December 31, 2020

Subscribed capital

(15)

70,400

70,400

Own shares

(15)

(42,363)

(42,363)

Capital reserve

399

399

Retained earningsLegal reserves

6,641

6,641

Other reserves

926,175

(219,593)

(4,071)

(223,664)

(2,761)

699,750

Accumulated othercomprehensive income

Gains/losses

Currency from cash flow translation hedges

39,194

(18,237)

(18,237)

20,957

1,180

(3,153)

(3,153)

(1,973)

Total before non-controlling interests

1,001,627

(219,593)

(25,461)

(245,054)

Group equityNon-controlling interests

41

Group equity

1,001,668

412 (219,182)

(470) (25,931)

(58) (245,113)

(2,761) (2,761)

753,811

6,143 6,143

6,126 759,937

Net income Other income

January 1, 2021

Comprehensive income

Dividend payment

31. Dezember 2021

70,400 (42,363) 399 6,641 699,750 20,957 (1,973) 753,811 6,126 759,937 137,339 137,339 6,786 144,125 8,635 29,766 (1,402) 36,999 1,394 38,393 145,974 29,766 (1,402) 174,337 8,180 182,518 (2,761) (2,761) (2,761) 70,400 (42,363) 399 6,641 842,963 50,723 (3,375) 925,387 14,306 939,693

199