|
Hugo Boss : Consolidated financial statements 2021
CHAPTER 4
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
196
201
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021
197
218 Notes to the Consolidated Income Statement
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
226 Notes to the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
261 Other Notes
269 Managing Board
270 Supervisory Board
198
271 Additional Disclosures on the Members of the
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Supervisory Board and the Managing Board
272 Publication
273 Shareholdings of HUGO BOSS AG
199
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
200
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
195
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
TO OUR
|
COMBINED
|
CORPORATE
|
CONSOLIDATED
|
ADDITIONAL
|
SHAREHOLDERS
|
MANAGEMENT REPORT
|
GOVERNANCE
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
INFORMATION
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
TO OUR
|
COMBINED
|
CORPORATE
|
CONSOLIDATED
|
ADDITIONAL
|
SHAREHOLDERS
|
MANAGEMENT REPORT
|
GOVERNANCE
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
INFORMATION
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2021
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (IN EUR THOUSAND)
|
Notes
|
2021
|
2020
|
Sales
|
(1)
|
2,786,110
|
1,945,843
|
Cost of sales
|
(1)
|
(1,065,301)
|
(758,641)
|
Gross profit
|
1,720,809
|
1,187,202
|
In % of sales
|
61.8
|
61.0
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
(2)
|
(1,190,623)
|
(1,137,977)
|
Administration expenses
|
(3)
|
(302,187)
|
(284,843)
|
Operating result (EBIT)
|
228,000
|
(235,618)
|
Net interest income/expenses
|
(20,688)
|
(26,168)
|
Other interest and similar income
|
1,869
|
2,281
|
Interest and similar expenses
|
(22,557)
|
(28,449)
|
Other financial items
|
(10,437)
|
(11,450)
|
Financial result
|
(4)
|
(31,125)
|
(37,618)
|
Earnings before taxes
|
196,874
|
(273,236)
|
Income taxes
|
(5)
|
(52,749)
|
54,054
|
Net income
|
144,125
|
(219,182)
|
Attributable to:
|
Equity holders of the parent company
|
137,339
|
(219,593)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
6,786
|
412
|
Earnings per share (EUR)1
|
(6)
|
1.99
|
(3)
|
Dividend per share (EUR)2
|
(16)
|
0.70
|
0.04
|
196
1 Basic and diluted earnings per share.
2
2021: Proposed dividend.
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
TO OUR
|
COMBINED
|
CORPORATE
|
CONSOLIDATED
|
ADDITIONAL
|
SHAREHOLDERS
|
MANAGEMENT REPORT
|
GOVERNANCE
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
INFORMATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2021
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (IN EUR THOUSAND)
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net income
|
144,125
|
(219,182)
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
8,635
|
(4,071)
|
Items may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
|
Currency differences
|
31,160
|
(18,707)
|
Gains/losses from cash flow hedges
|
(1,402)
|
(3,153)
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
38,393
|
(25,931)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
182,518
|
(245,113)
|
Attributable to:
|
Equity holders of the parent company
|
174,337
|
(245,054)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
8,180
|
(58)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
182,518
|
(245,113)
|
197
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
TO OUR
|
COMBINED
|
CORPORATE
|
CONSOLIDATED
|
ADDITIONAL
|
SHAREHOLDERS
|
MANAGEMENT REPORT
|
GOVERNANCE
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
INFORMATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
as of December 31, 2021
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (IN EUR THOUSAND)
|
Assets
|
Notes
|
2021
|
2020
|
Property, plant and equipment1
|
(8)
|
417,974
|
404,013
|
Intangible assets
|
(8)
|
163,632
|
170,272
|
Right-of-use assets1
|
(9)
|
695,092
|
747,969
|
Deferred tax assets
|
(5)
|
160,163
|
171,212
|
Non-current financial assets
|
(11), (22)
|
19,570
|
21,476
|
Other non-current assets
|
(11)
|
1,125
|
628
|
Non-current assets
|
1,457,556
|
1,515,570
|
Inventories
|
(12)
|
605,554
|
618,458
|
Trade receivables
|
(13)
|
234,527
|
172,001
|
Current tax receivables
|
(5)
|
14,655
|
18,484
|
Current financial assets
|
(11), (22)
|
27,465
|
20,717
|
Other current assets
|
(11)
|
111,071
|
99,985
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
(14)
|
284,694
|
125,277
|
Current assets
|
1,277,966
|
1,054,922
|
Total
|
2,735,522
|
2,570,492
|
Equity and liabilities
|
Subscribed capital
|
(15)
|
70,400
|
70,400
|
Own shares
|
(15)
|
(42,363)
|
(42,363)
|
Capital reserve
|
399
|
399
|
Retained earnings
|
849,603
|
706,391
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
47,348
|
18,984
|
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company
|
925,387
|
753,811
|
Non-controlling interests
|
14,306
|
6,126
|
Group equity
|
939,693
|
759,937
|
Non-current provisions
|
(17), (18), (19)
|
101,846
|
91,216
|
Non-current financial liabilities
|
(20), (22)
|
103,445
|
196,053
|
Non-current lease liabilities
|
(9)
|
601,156
|
649,400
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
(5)
|
10,643
|
12,541
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
(21)
|
896
|
1,617
|
Non-current liabilities
|
817,986
|
950,827
|
Current provisions1
|
(17)
|
99,093
|
79,439
|
Current financial liabilities
|
(20), (22)
|
32,025
|
84,585
|
Current lease liabilities
|
(9)
|
193,429
|
212,876
|
Income tax payables
|
(5)
|
28,364
|
41,525
|
Trade and other payables
|
464,408
|
299,237
|
Other current liabilities1
|
(21)
|
160,524
|
142,066
|
Current liabilities
|
977,843
|
859,728
|
Total
|
2,735,522
|
2,570,492
|
198
1 Amounts shown differ from those reported in the previous year due to reclassifications
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
TO OUR
|
COMBINED
|
CORPORATE
|
CONSOLIDATED
|
ADDITIONAL
|
SHAREHOLDERS
|
MANAGEMENT REPORT
|
GOVERNANCE
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
INFORMATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2021
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (IN EUR THOUSAND)
Notes
January 1, 2020
Net income Other income
Comprehensive income
Dividend payment
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
December 31, 2020
Subscribed capital
(15)
70,400
70,400
Own shares
(15)
(42,363)
(42,363)
Capital reserve
399
399
Retained earningsLegal reserves
6,641
6,641
Other reserves
926,175
(219,593)
(4,071)
(223,664)
(2,761)
699,750
Accumulated othercomprehensive income
Gains/losses
Currency from cash flow translation hedges
39,194
(18,237)
(18,237)
20,957
1,180
(3,153)
(3,153)
(1,973)
Total before non-controlling interests
1,001,627
(219,593)
(25,461)
(245,054)
Group equityNon-controlling interests
41
Group equity
1,001,668
412 (219,182)
(470) (25,931)
(58) (245,113)
(2,761) (2,761)
753,811
6,143 6,143
6,126 759,937
Net income Other income
January 1, 2021
Comprehensive income
Dividend payment
31. Dezember 2021
|
70,400
|
(42,363)
|
399
|
6,641
|
699,750
|
20,957
|
(1,973)
|
753,811
|
6,126
|
759,937
|
137,339
|
137,339
|
6,786
|
144,125
|
8,635
|
29,766
|
(1,402)
|
36,999
|
1,394
|
38,393
|
145,974
|
29,766
|
(1,402)
|
174,337
|
8,180
|
182,518
|
(2,761)
|
(2,761)
|
(2,761)
|
70,400
|
(42,363)
|
399
|
6,641
|
842,963
|
50,723
|
(3,375)
|
925,387
|
14,306
|
939,693
199
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Hugo Boss AG published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 15:19:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about HUGO BOSS AG
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on HUGO BOSS AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
3 149 M
3 433 M
3 433 M
|Net income 2022
|
170 M
185 M
185 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
591 M
644 M
644 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|21,2x
|Yield 2022
|2,15%
|
|Capitalization
|
3 582 M
3 906 M
3 906 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,33x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,21x
|Nbr of Employees
|14 041
|Free-Float
|78,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|18
|Last Close Price
|51,90 €
|Average target price
|60,16 €
|Spread / Average Target
|15,9%